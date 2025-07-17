Cysic Expands ZK Proving Infrastructure Through Succinct Prover Network Integration

In Brief Cysic has integrated with the Succinct Prover Network to provide high-performance, scalable zero-knowledge proof infrastructure for real-time applications across multiple sectors.

Zero-knowledge (ZK) proof Layer 1 platform Cysic revealed its integration with the Succinct Prover Network to enhance the speed and scalability of proof generation infrastructure for real-time use cases. Through this collaboration, Cysic will operate as a multi-node prover, deploying a GPU cluster specifically built to support high-volume production environments.

“ZK is expanding beyond crypto and into the real world. Institutions are starting to realise the importance of zero-knowledge proving, and keeping that momentum demands reliable, institutional-grade infrastructure,” said Leo Fan, co-founder of Cysic, in a written statement. “To achieve that requires innovation and cooperation between the leading ZK providers of today,” he added.

Current blockchain infrastructure faces limitations in delivering the scalability and speed required by central banking systems, often lacking the throughput necessary for real-time performance. For instance, Ethereum averages approximately 17.76 real-time transactions per second, which is significantly lower than Visa’s capacity of 1,700 real-time transactions per second. As practical applications grow—illustrated by initiatives like Google Wallet implementing zero-knowledge-based age verification—the demand for efficient, high-throughput, low-latency ZK proving continues to rise.

Cysic Joins Succinct’s Prover Network To Power Scalable ZK Infrastructure With High-Performance Hardware Integration

Succinct’s Prover Network operates as a decentralized marketplace that connects zero-knowledge provers with applications requiring proof generation, utilizing SP1—an open-source, efficient ZK virtual machine. Cysic contributes to this network by providing a vertically integrated hardware stack, which includes a multi-node GPU cluster and a forthcoming ASIC chip designed specifically for ZK operations. This chip has demonstrated the ability to perform 1.33 million Keccak functions per second, representing a performance improvement of 100 times over typical workloads, while maintaining compatibility with SP1 processes.

“Having Cysic onboard at this early stage reflects the growing momentum behind the Succinct Prover Network and our joint commitment to building decentralised proving infrastructure,” said John Guibas, co-founder and CTO of Succinct, in a written statement. “Their expertise in hardware acceleration and deep knowledge of the ZK proving stack will result in improved performance and costs for users of the network,” he added.

Cysic has initiated the third and final phase of its testnet, which has already seen participation from more than 118,300 provers and 200,200 verifiers, indicating notable engagement within the ZK ecosystem. The collaboration with Succinct enhances the ZK layer by offering a reliable infrastructure that supports scalable and verifiable systems across areas such as AI, identity verification, cryptocurrency, traditional finance, machine learning, and other emerging fields.

