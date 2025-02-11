Succinct Prover Network Testnet Goes Live, Allowing Users To Earn Rewards By Generating ZKPs

In Brief Succinct Labs has launched the Succinct Prover Network Testnet, now open to the public, enabling users to generate cryptographic proofs and earn stars as rewards.

Zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) startup Succinct Labs announced the launch of the Succinct Prover Network Testnet, now available for public participation. This testnet allows users to generate cryptographic proofs and earn stars as rewards.

The Succinct Prover Network is an Ethereum-based protocol designed to coordinate a decentralized network of provers, aiming to enhance global proof generation capabilities. Succinct Labs envisions this network as a universal infrastructure layer for generating proofs. For several months, the protocol has been operating in a private testnet with partners, successfully producing over 80,000 proofs and executing 100 trillion RISC-V cycles. It is already being utilized in various applications, including blockchain networks, cross-chain bridges, oracles, artificial intelligence systems, and gaming environments.

With the testnet now accessible to the public under “Level 1: A Crisis of Trust,” users can participate by depositing 10 USDC, contributing to the network’s stress testing by generating proofs and earning stars in return. Those interested in joining can request an invite by quote-tweeting the official announcement on social media platform X, explaining their enthusiasm for Succinct Labs and ZKPs. The most creative responses will receive direct message invitations from Succinct Labs. Additionally, invitations will be shared with the broader Succinct community through X and Discord.

Over the next few months, Succinct Labs will gradually roll out the next phases of its launch roadmap. “Level 2: Prove with Us,” expected in one to two months, will enable users to set up their own prover nodes and contribute to the network’s proving capacity. “Level 3: Mainnet,” anticipated in three to four months, will introduce the ability for users to redeem the stars they have earned. This phased approach aims to establish a decentralized and scalable proving network, fostering broader adoption of ZKPs across different industries.

What Is Succinct Prover Network?

The Succinct Prover Network facilitates the creation of ZKPs for any type of software, whether it be a blockchain, cross-chain bridge, oracle, AI agent, video game, or other applications.

Traditionally, ZKPs have been limited to specific use cases, requiring developers to design custom cryptographic circuits and possess in-depth knowledge of complex mathematical principles. Succinct simplifies this process by allowing proofs to be generated directly from conventional code, similar to how software runs on a standard computer. This approach, often referred to as “ZK 2.0,” is made possible by the breakthrough zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) SP1. This technology abstracts the underlying complexity, making proof generation as accessible and programmable as traditional computing.

For the first time, a single, unified proving network can support a wide range of applications: the Succinct Prover Network. By consolidating demand within a competitive system, the network introduces proof contests—an incentive mechanism where provers compete to generate proofs efficiently. This approach enhances both scalability and reliability, positioning Succinct as the most efficient and resilient proving cluster globally.

