CryptoQuant: New Investor Influx May Unlock Bitcoin’s Next Major Breakthrough

In Brief CryptoQuant indicates that the decline in UTXOs under six months has stabilized, suggesting an upcoming surge in BTC price, reflecting patterns seen in previous market cycles.

Company specializing in cryptocurrency market data analytics, CryptoQuant published a new analysis indicating that the decline in Unspent Transaction Outputs (UTXOs) under six months has stabilized, with only 8.6% of investors currently facing losses at Bitcoin’s current price. Drawing parallels to previous market cycles, the analysis suggests that when the decline in UTXOs halted and subsequently increased sharply, Bitcoin’s price often surged, leading to a decrease in the percentage of investors in the loss zone.

For Bitcoin’s price to experience further growth, positive market sentiment is essential, which is typically reflected in the influx of new investors. These new participants tend to enter the market when optimism begins to rise, and an explosive influx is expected if Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high.

If historical patterns hold true, the current Bitcoin price may be approaching another breakout, CryptoQuant noted.

Recently, CryptoQuant reported an increase in retail demand, which has risen by over 13% in the past thirty days. This level of demand was last seen in March, just before the most recent historical price peak. In the previous four months, activity from smaller investors had decreased, while larger holders, often referred to as whales, continued to make transactions and accumulate coins. According to the firm, the recent uptick in Bitcoin’s price seems to be attracting small investors back into the market.

Bitcoin Surges Past $67,600 Amid Notable ETF Inflows

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $67,627, reflecting an increase of over 1.73% in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency recorded an intraday low of $65,198 and a high of $67,568. This upward movement occurs alongside $192.31 million in inflows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as of October 23rd.

Additionally, Bitcoin’s market capitalization is approximately $1.33 trillion. Bitcoin’s market dominance has also seen a notable increase of 0.34%, reaching 57.67%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

