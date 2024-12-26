en en
December 26, 2024

CryptoQuant: Investors Holding Bitcoin For 6 To 12 Months Most Active In Selling

Alisa Davidson
Published: December 26, 2024 at 10:40 am Updated: December 26, 2024 at 10:22 am
Edited and fact-checked: December 26, 2024 at 10:40 am

In Brief

CryptoQuant noted that Bitcoin holders with a 6-12 month holding period were the most active sellers during the recent rally and suggested that many long-term holders may still be waiting for higher prices before selling.

CryptoQuant: Investors Holding Bitcoin For 6 To 12 Months Most Active In Selling

Cryptocurrency market analytics company CryptoQuant has shared insights indicating that during the rally in November and December, long-term holders (LTHs) realized large potential profits, implying that some chose to sell portions of their holdings to lock in gains. This analysis was derived using the Spent Output Age Bands (SOAB) indicator, which tracks Bitcoin consumption or sales based on the holding periods of investors.

The data shows that holders with a 6-12 month holding period, represented by the orange band, were the most active sellers during this time. These investors likely purchased Bitcoin around the launch of the spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in early 2024. Their selling activity may have contributed to downward pressure on Bitcoin’s price. However, strong demand has helped keep Bitcoin’s value within the $90,000–$100,000 range.

Notably, holders who have held Bitcoin for over a year sold relatively little during this period. Additionally, the ‘Binary CDD’ indicator reveals a decrease in the sale of older Bitcoin in December compared to November, suggesting that many long-term holders may be holding out for even higher prices before selling.

In November, when Bitcoin had just surpassed the $75,600 mark, cryptocurrency market intelligence firm Glassnode also noted that many LTHs were holding off on selling, waiting for higher prices. Furthermore, the firm highlighted that since mid-October, spot Bitcoin ETFs have played a crucial role in absorbing most of the sell-side pressure from LTHs.

Bitcoin Faces Decline, Trading Below $96K, Market Anticipates Volatility 

As of the current update, Bitcoin is trading at $95,723, marking a decline of over 2.97% in the past 24 hours. After briefly attempting to reclaim the $100,000 level earlier today, following a dip below $93,000 just before the holiday, Bitcoin has fallen to its current price with the opening of the Asian markets.

Moreover, analysts at Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital expect potential volatility by the end of the week as Friday’s Mega Expiry approaches, with volatility spreads elevated at +2.0.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

