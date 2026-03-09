Crypto Weekly: Bitcoin Tests The Top Of The Range

In Brief Bitcoin briefly surged toward $73K, breaking its $62K–$70K consolidation range amid renewed retail buying, institutional inflows, and evolving macro and regulatory factors, though it soon retreated back into the prior trading corridor.

So… did the market finally remember how to move?

For weeks — maybe it felt like forever — Bitcoin had been pacing back and forth in the same narrow corridor between roughly $62K and $70K. Just drifting sideways with the kind of low-energy price action that slowly drains the enthusiasm out of everyone watching it. And then, early in the week, we finally got something resembling excitement: a quick surge toward $73K that briefly pushed price out of the range. It didn’t hold, and Bitcoin slid back down again soon after, but the move itself felt significant. Long consolidations compress volatility like a coiled spring. When it finally twitches, even if it snaps back, it’s often a sign the pressure inside the market is building toward a bigger move.

Of course, the reaction was classic crypto. Half the market declared the breakout had begun, the other half immediately called it a bull trap. If you’ve been around long enough, you’ve probably learned to keep both possibilities in mind at the same time. For now, though, the key point is simple: the range has been disturbed. And once those ranges start cracking, they rarely stay quiet for long.

Weekly flows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs since Jan. 2, 2026. Source: SoSoValue

One of the more interesting signals this week came from the flow of money rather than the candles on the chart. After months of outflows, spot Bitcoin ETFs have finally posted two consecutive weeks of net inflows. That’s not exactly a tidal wave of institutional demand, but it does hint that some of the bigger players may be creeping back into the market. Institutions rarely chase dramatic breakouts — they prefer buying when sentiment is still uneasy. So the timing is… intriguing.

Whales (green line) have been selling, while retail investors (red line) have been buying more Bitcoin. Source: Santiment

But the onchain picture adds a wrinkle to that narrative. Data from Santiment suggests retail traders have been stepping in aggressively every time Bitcoin dips below $70K, while larger holders — the whales — have been quietly trimming positions. In fact, whales reportedly sold a majority of the Bitcoin they accumulated earlier in the week. That dynamic always raises an uncomfortable question: are the smaller players buying the dip at the right time, or are they absorbing the supply being distributed by smarter money? Markets love creating situations where both interpretations seem plausible at the same time.

Change in oil price since Wednesday. Source: Hyperliquid

Meanwhile, the macro backdrop hasn’t exactly been helping sentiment. Oil prices have been climbing amid fears of energy shortages tied to escalating tensions in the Middle East, and risk markets generally don’t love that kind of environment. Bitcoin dropped a couple of percent during one of those headlines, a reminder that despite the “digital gold” narrative, it still trades like a risk asset more often than not. When geopolitical stress hits, the market’s first instinct is usually caution.

Politics, however, may be slowly tilting in crypto’s favor. The Trump administration released a new National Cyber Strategy that explicitly mentions support for blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies. It’s not a sweeping pro-crypto manifesto, but the tone shift matters. For years the industry has mostly heard about enforcement and restrictions. Seeing digital assets framed as infrastructure worth supporting — even cautiously — signals that crypto is increasingly viewed as part of the technological landscape rather than an outsider experiment.

Another development worth watching came from the growing world of prediction markets. Platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket are reportedly exploring fundraising rounds that could push their valuations toward $20 billion combined. That’s a surprisingly large number for platforms whose core product is essentially betting on real-world events. But the concept has been gaining traction: markets that allow traders to price the probability of elections, geopolitical events, or economic outcomes. If that model continues to mature, prediction markets could become an entirely new category within the broader financial ecosystem — one where information and speculation collide in real time.

Strategy’s Bitcoin purchase history. Source: Michael Saylor

Institutional Bitcoin demand also got another familiar nudge from Michael Saylor. The Strategy chairman signaled that his company may once again be preparing to add to its already massive Bitcoin treasury as BTC hovers around the mid-$60Ks. At this point, Saylor hinting at another purchase is almost a ritual — like a recurring subplot in the broader Bitcoin story. But the scale still matters. Strategy holds hundreds of thousands of BTC, and every new purchase reinforces the idea that some corporations continue to treat Bitcoin not as a trade but as a long-term strategic asset.

Put all of this together and the market feels… restless. Bitcoin briefly escaped its range, institutional flows are flickering back to life, retail traders are buying dips with determination, and the political and technological backdrop continues evolving in unpredictable ways.

Which leaves the obvious question hanging in the air: was that $73K spike the start of something larger — or just another momentary tremor before the market settles back into boredom again?

If the past few months have taught us anything, it’s that Bitcoin can stay boring far longer than anyone expects.

But when the boredom finally breaks, it rarely does so quietly.

