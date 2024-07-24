Crypto Exchange XT Lists AVAIL Token And Launches $30,000 Trading Campaign

In Brief Crypto exchange XT listed AVAIL and launched a trading event, giving participants the opportunity to earn a share of the $30,000 prize pool.

Cryptocurrency exchange XT announced the listing of Avail (AVAIL), a modular blockchain designed for data availability (DA) optimization, on its platform. Additionally, XT has launched a trading event, giving participants the opportunity to earn a share of the $30,000 prize pool. The campaign has already begun and will run until 06:00 UTC on July 30th.

The campaign offers participants the opportunity to take part in two events. The first event is specifically for new users who register on the platform and make a net deposit of at least 50 USDT. These users will have the chance to share a $20,000 prize pool, with rewards distributed based on the amount each user deposits.

The second event invites both new and existing users to share a $10,000 prize pool. Rewards will be allocated based on the trading volume of AVAIL by each participant.

What Is Avail?

It is set to enhance scalability and interoperability by reducing trust requirements. Its DA solution represents a modular blockchain crafted to optimize DA and assist developers in creating more scalable, cost-effective, and composable blockchains. It employs KZG commitments and DA sampling to effectively scale rollups. In addition, Avail Nexus acts as a central hub, streamlining cross-chain operations and providing a bridgeless cross-chain experience for individuals. Avail Fusion extends restaking capabilities to accommodate multiple assets, thereby improving overall security.

DA layers support the efficient and secure operation of Layer 2 scaling solutions by ensuring that all required transaction data is readily accessible. This transparency helps uphold the security and accuracy of transactions, mitigating fraud and facilitating reliable operations beyond the main blockchain.

Avail launched its DA mainnet and its native AVAIL token earlier this week. The AVAIL token is utilized to cover DA fees, and holders will be able to start staking their tokens from Tuesday to support network security. The token will also be integral to the project’s governance, with a phased approach planned for involving the community in decision-making. The total supply of AVAIL is capped at 10 billion.

