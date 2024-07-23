Crypto Exchange WOO X Launches Ethereum ETF Extravaganza Campaign With Up To 3 ETH Prize Pool To Reward Users

In Brief Crypto exchange WOO X launched of its Ethereum ETF event to celebrate the landmark approval of the investment products.

Cryptocurrency exchange WOO X announced the launch of its Ethereum ETF event to celebrate the landmark approval of the investment products. The campaign includes three grant prizes totaling 3 ETH to reward users for participating in various activities, running from 08:00 UTC on July 23rd to 23:59 UTC on July 29th.

The event includes three tasks, one of which is a welcome draw for first-time traders. To participate, users must complete trades on the exchange to reach a total trading volume of $1,000 in ETH-USDC, ETH-USDT, or ETH-PERP trading pairs. Completing this task earns users one ticket for a chance to win a prize of 1 ETH.

Meanwhile, the referral draw task is designed for users who refer friends to the exchange. To complete the task, the referred friends must achieve a total trading volume of $1,000 in ETH. Successful referrers are rewarded with one ticket.

The trading draw task is aimed at WOO stakers who accumulate a trading volume of $10,000 in ETH across the specified trading pairs to earn one ticket. Additional tickets can be earned for each subsequent $10,000 in trading volume, with a maximum limit of 20 tickets. WOO stakers, however, have an increased cap, allowing them to earn up to 40 tickets.

Win up to 3 $ETH!



To celebrate the upcoming #ETH ETF launch, we're giving you tickets for some front-row action.



Warning: jaw-dropping rewards are included.



This is how you can participate 🧵 (1/4) pic.twitter.com/F51s0mocz4 — WOO X (@_WOO_X) July 23, 2024

WOO X Advances Its Yield Earning Products

It is a centralized cryptocurrency trading platform that provides high liquidity and efficient price execution for both spot and futures trading. It serves global user base of traders. As of the current time, CoinMarketCap reports that its spot trading volume over the past 24 hours totals $15,362,360.

Recently, WOO X has enhanced its yield earning products backed by United States Treasury Bills, allowing customers to withdraw interest on a daily basis instead of waiting the typical seven or 28 days associated with T-Bills.

