Crypto Exchange WEEX Unveils Sixth ‘Kickstarter’ Airdrop For WXT Holders

In Brief WEEX initiated the sixth round of its Kickstarter event, offering 30,000 USDT in futures bonus airdrop rewards to WXT holders.

Cryptocurrency exchange WEEX announced the commencement of the sixth round of its Kickstarter event, offering 30,000 USDT in futures bonus airdrop rewards to WXT holders. This event, which is currently in progress, is scheduled to conclude on September 6th.

The Futures Bonus can be utilized for futures trading or to offset trading fees, losses, or funding costs. While any profits earned from the bonus can be withdrawn, the bonus amount itself cannot be. It remains valid for seven days, after which any unused bonus balance will be reclaimed at the end of the validity period.

To participate, users are encouraged to join the Kickstarter event through the exchange’s website or mobile application.

Eligibility for participation is determined by the amount of WXT tokens a user holds. Users are encouraged to maintain a minimum of 5,000 WXT tokens for three consecutive days, with a maximum cap set at 1 million tokens. Rewards will be distributed proportionally based on the 6-day average of WXT holdings. For users with holdings above the maximum limit, the calculation will be based on the 1 million token cap. Additionally, users who accumulate a spot trading volume of $100 or more during the rewards period will be eligible to receive an extra Futures Bonus ranging from 5 to 20 USDT.

WXT acts as the platform currency for WEEX, functioning as an incentive token built on the ERC-20 standard. It is primarily used to reward partners, contributors, and active participants within the WEEX community.

As of the writing time, WXT is trading at $0.01146, reflecting a 0.58% increase in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

WEEX: What Is It?

WEEX is a cryptocurrency trading platform that serves various trading needs, including spot trading, futures trading, over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, and copy trading services.

Recently, it has announced plans to raise a new round of financing, valuing the platform at $100 million. South Korean digital marketing giant FSN is set to lead the investment. The funds raised will primarily be allocated to expanding WEEX’s global presence in the cryptocurrency market and enhancing security measures for user trading protection.

