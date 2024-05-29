Business Markets News Report Technology
Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance Set To Conclude Its Merger On June 13

by
Published: May 29, 2024 at 12:06 pm Updated: May 29, 2024 at 12:07 pm
Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 29, 2024 at 12:06 pm

In Brief

SingularityNet, FetchAI, and Ocean Protocol disclosed that the merger of Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance will finalize on June 13th.

Blockchain-based AI marketplace SingularityNet (AGIX), decentralized multi-agent AI platform FetchAI (FET), and decentralized data exchange protocol Ocean (OCEAN) have collaboratively disclosed that the merger of the Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance (ASI) is scheduled to finalize on June 13th.

Commencing on June 11th, the FET token will be rebranded to ASI, while AGIX and OCEAN tokens will also transform to ASI. Starting this date, users will have the option to convert their ERC-20 tokens from FET to ASI with the help of the token migration contract. From June 13th, users will also be able to convert AGIX and OCEAN to ASI.

The ASI token is poised to become the cornerstone of the Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance, facilitating smooth interactions throughout its decentralized AI network. With the unification, it is expected that the new token will ascend to the ranks of the first twenty cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in the near future.

As of current writing, AGIX is traded near $0.93, showing a rise of approximately 0.8%. FET’s current price stands at $2.24, indicating a 0.5% increase. Meanwhile, OCEAN is slightly above $0.94, with a rise of more than 1.14% in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, And Ocean Protocol Forge AI Alliance To Challenge Tech Giants’ Dominance

Over the past year, AI has garnered significant attention in the technology sphere, with concerns raised regarding the potential dominance of large technology companies such as Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta in the sector. This has prompted Web3 firms to explore the development of a decentralized AI infrastructure, aiming for transparency in data sharing among contributors.

The Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance represents an AI research and development organization. This collaboration among projects denotes a noteworthy achievement in addressing the dramatic rise of AI initiatives and intends to challenge the dominance of major corporations in AI development, application, and income accumulation. Established through the combination of Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Ocean Protocol, the Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance is committed to developing decentralized superintelligence aimed at benefiting humanity.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.