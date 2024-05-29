Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance Set To Conclude Its Merger On June 13

In Brief SingularityNet, FetchAI, and Ocean Protocol disclosed that the merger of Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance will finalize on June 13th.

Blockchain-based AI marketplace SingularityNet (AGIX), decentralized multi-agent AI platform FetchAI (FET), and decentralized data exchange protocol Ocean (OCEAN) have collaboratively disclosed that the merger of the Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance (ASI) is scheduled to finalize on June 13th.

Commencing on June 11th, the FET token will be rebranded to ASI, while AGIX and OCEAN tokens will also transform to ASI. Starting this date, users will have the option to convert their ERC-20 tokens from FET to ASI with the help of the token migration contract. From June 13th, users will also be able to convert AGIX and OCEAN to ASI.

The ASI token is poised to become the cornerstone of the Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance, facilitating smooth interactions throughout its decentralized AI network. With the unification, it is expected that the new token will ascend to the ranks of the first twenty cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in the near future.

As of current writing, AGIX is traded near $0.93, showing a rise of approximately 0.8%. FET’s current price stands at $2.24, indicating a 0.5% increase. Meanwhile, OCEAN is slightly above $0.94, with a rise of more than 1.14% in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Breaking News: The ASI merger is set to be completed on June 13, 2024 💫https://t.co/kJ9URVpOul, @oceanprotocol, and @SingularityNET are joining forces to create the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance $ASI, a decentralized alternative to #AI projects dominated by Big Tech.… pic.twitter.com/zMSsD1xGAq — Fetch.ai (@Fetch_ai) May 29, 2024

Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, And Ocean Protocol Forge AI Alliance To Challenge Tech Giants’ Dominance

Over the past year, AI has garnered significant attention in the technology sphere, with concerns raised regarding the potential dominance of large technology companies such as Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta in the sector. This has prompted Web3 firms to explore the development of a decentralized AI infrastructure, aiming for transparency in data sharing among contributors.

The Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance represents an AI research and development organization. This collaboration among projects denotes a noteworthy achievement in addressing the dramatic rise of AI initiatives and intends to challenge the dominance of major corporations in AI development, application, and income accumulation. Established through the combination of Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Ocean Protocol, the Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance is committed to developing decentralized superintelligence aimed at benefiting humanity.

