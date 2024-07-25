Crypto Exchange AscendEX Launches Gold Standard And Playable Coin Memecoins For Trading

In Brief AscendEX announced plans to introduce Ethereum-based memecoin projects on its platform, specifically the Gold Standard and Playable Coin.

Cryptocurrency trading platform AscendEX announced plans to introduce Ethereum-based memecoin projects on its platform, specifically the Gold Standard (BAR) and Playable Coin (PC). Trading for BAR-USDT and PC-USDT pairs is already available, with withdrawals scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM UTC on July 26th. The Gold Standard has a total token supply of 999,999 BAR, while the Playable Coin has a total supply of 1 billion tokens.

The platform is dedicated to evaluating and selecting high-quality memecoins for listing based on on-chain data and project background. Currently, its initial listing rate for memecoins is recorded at 80%.

AscendEX, previously known as BitMax, is a global cryptocurrency exchange offering a range of services, including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for more than 150 blockchain projects. Established in 2018, it caters to over 1 million retail and institutional clients worldwide, providing a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX Emerges As A Prominent Memecoin Exchange

In 2024, the memecoin ecosystem has seen notable growth, with AscendEX listing several memecoins, many of which have performed well post-listing. According to the platform’s “2024 AscendEX Q1 Meme Rankings,” the most popular projects recognized by users include ROOST, PIPI, LOOM, and STASH. These rankings are based on factors such as trading volume, user interaction, social media following, and token utilities.

Recently, the platform has added several new memecoins, including DMAGA, MIGGLES, FIGHT, BILLY, and ROCKY. According to AscendEX, after their listings, MIGGLES experienced a price increase of 370.85%, FIGHT saw a rise of over 660.82%, and DMAGA grew by more than 166.66%. Meanwhile, BILLY experienced a price increase of over 641.48%, while ROCKY saw a rise of 328.50%.

