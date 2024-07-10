Cross The Ages Releases ReVerse, Integrating Real World Assets Into Virtual Gaming Ecosystem

In Brief Cross The Ages releases ReVerse allowing users to engage in entertainment and asset ownership while supporting renewable energy initiatives.

Trading card game Cross The Ages (CTA) announced the release of ReVerse, a new concept that incorporates Real World Assets (RWAs) into its virtual ecosystem. This marks an initial integration of its kind in the entertainment sector, merging Web3 technologies, blockchain, and traditional gaming elements.

“ReVerse is a real game changer in gaming and beyond. It is quite simply changing the way we look at web3 gaming, attracting a diverse community of gamers, investors, and eco-conscious individuals,” said Sami Chlagou, Creator of ReVerse and Co-founder of Cross The Ages to MPost. “This groundbreaking and unparalleled venture offers the crypto community a unique opportunity to engage in a truly integrated virtual and real-world economy by connecting the virtual gaming environment to RWA,” he added.

ReVerse aims to connect the virtual and real worlds, allowing individuals to participate in entertainment, asset ownership, and financial opportunities while supporting renewable energy initiatives. This initiative unveils a model where virtual interactions directly impact the real world, bridging entertainment with tangible outcomes in both financial and environmental realms.

Furthermore, the project’s virtual lands are linked to real-world industrial operations. These lands are integral to a larger strategy aimed at obtaining real estate for generating carbon-neutral energy through renewable sources. The initiative focuses on sectors with substantial energy demands, encompassing data centers and cryptocurrency mining, providing sustainable energy solutions to these industries.

“By investing in virtual lands within Cross The Ages, players don’t just enhance their gaming experience—they actively participate in real-world industrial actions and renewable energy initiatives. This synergy not only drives the game’s economy but also underscores the potential of blockchain to foster sustainable development and financial innovation,” explained Sami Chlagou. “Imagine virtual interactions having direct implications in the real world, linking entertainment with tangible outcomes, both financial and environmental. People will never look at gaming and web3 the same way,” he added.

CTA Token: Serving As Core Currency In Artellium Universe

The CTA token will function as the main currency within Artellium, the universe, and the intellectual property (IP) of Cross The Ages. It will allow users to convert virtual achievements into RWAs via a minting procedure that changes Flex cards into Eternal non-fungible token (NFT) cards, enabling trade, rental, and collection activities. Players can expect a minimum return on investment (ROI) from their virtual assets through the sale of renewable energy generated on physical lands, with opportunities to enhance returns with the help of ongoing gameplay.

Cross The Ages is a transmedia IP that blends futuristic fantasy with a sci-fi epic narrative. Utilizing blockchain technology, its universe establishes a new standard in new gaming, blending free-to-play elements with play-and-earn mechanics. This new approach of the game has already garnered interest from five publishers and more than 70 venture capitalists.

