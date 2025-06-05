Covalent Introduces New Data Co-Processor To Accelerate Blockchain Data Processing

In Brief Covalent introduced a new Ultra-Fast Data Co-Processor designed to help developers overcome latency issues by accelerating access to on-chain data.

Provider of modular data infrastructure for blockchain networks, Covalent introduced a new Ultra-Fast Data Co-Processor designed to help developers overcome latency issues by accelerating access to on-chain data. Previously, data reaching developers and automated agents from blockchain networks arrived in the form of raw execution logs—delivered within milliseconds after a transaction was confirmed but lacking structure, contextual information, or clarity regarding state. While rapid, this process created a disconnect between transaction execution and agent response, resulting in a latency challenge that constrained the potential of on-chain operations.

The newly released Sub-Second Data Co-Processor addresses this issue by serving as the first data system for high-throughput blockchains capable of producing structured, semantically enriched data streams in under one second following transaction execution. Rather than functioning as a traditional indexer or blockchain node, the system operates in close proximity to execution environments. It processes live bytecode into labeled entities, decoded transactions, and either finalized or speculative state views.

Designed to provide machine-readable outputs such as GraphQL, the system removes the need for developers to engage in post-processing, inference, or manual data structuring. As a result, it delivers low-latency data with clear provenance and verifiability, enabling decentralized applications, agents, and other systems to quickly act on reliable information in near real-time.

Modular Co-Processor Supports Multiple Blockchains And Advances Research In Fast Data Processing And AI Systems

The Co-Processor is built with a modular architecture and is designed to be compatible across various blockchain environments, making it chain-agnostic. It integrates seamlessly with high-throughput Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, as well as Data Availability (DA) layers. The system is capable of managing blockchain reorganizations and accommodates both speculative and finalized state models. It allows applications to configure settings that balance latency against confirmation depth based on specific requirements. Initial deployments are underway on the Sonic and Base networks, with ongoing efforts to extend support to additional blockchain ecosystems.

From a research perspective, this infrastructure introduces new possibilities in areas such as verifiable stream computation, low-latency distributed architecture, and AI-driven agent systems. More broadly, the Co-Processor occupies a foundational layer in a developing technology stack where artificial intelligence, blockchain, and trust-minimized systems intersect. As blockchain networks continue to increase in speed, the underlying demand for this type of protocol-level infrastructure is expected to grow correspondingly.

Covalent functions as a crucial modular data infrastructure layer that supports both blockchain and AI ecosystems, providing access to over 100 billion rows of structured and verifiable data spanning more than 100 blockchain networks. The platform is utilized by developers to build tokenized, on-chain AI agents that perform a variety of advanced tasks, including optimizing decentralized finance (DeFi) yields, detecting fraudulent behavior, evaluating the rarity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and automating compliance workflows. Through these capabilities, Covalent plays a role in advancing decentralized technology adoption.

Recently, the platform’s native token, CXT, was listed on the Bitstamp exchange. The token was also deployed on Base, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum developed by Coinbase.

