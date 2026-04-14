Glassnode: BTC Rallies Above Prior Highs Amid ETF Inflows And Consolidating On-Chain Activity

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Glassnode report shows Bitcoin momentum rising above prior highs as spot demand, ETF inflows and trading activity strengthen, while derivatives and on-chain signals indicate consolidation and mixed sentiment.

Glassnode, a blockchain analytics and intelligence platform, has released a recent market report indicating that Bitcoin’s upward momentum has strengthened, with price momentum moving above previous high ranges while spot market activity and trading volume continue to expand.

The analysis notes that futures open interest has increased, although funding conditions have shifted toward a short bias. In parallel, options market data suggests a reduction in bearish positioning, while continued demand from exchange-traded fund flows persists. On-chain activity, however, shows signs of cooling, suggesting a phase of consolidation alongside improving overall sentiment.

According to the report, Bitcoin markets have experienced a notable acceleration in upward price dynamics, with momentum rising by 51.7% and surpassing prior high bands. Spot market indicators point to more aggressive buying conditions, with convexity divergence metrics reflecting sustained demand and trading volume increases indicating active participation from investors. In derivatives markets, futures open interest rose by 7.2%, pointing to increased speculative positioning and leverage exposure, although funding dynamics shifted sharply, with long-side funding payments declining by 198.6%, suggesting a growing preference for short positioning or hedging activity.

Derivatives Positioning And Spot Demand Signal Diverging Market Behaviour

In the options segment, a decline in 25-delta skew is interpreted as a reduction in downside bias, while rising open interest signals continued engagement and positioning activity. Despite this, a contraction in the volatility spread is viewed as evidence of lingering caution among market participants. At the same time, traditional financial channels continue to reflect strong participation, with US spot ETF net inflows and trading volumes increasing, reinforcing sustained institutional demand.

On-chain indicators present a mixed picture of consolidation. A slight decline in daily active addresses and entity-adjusted transfer volume suggests reduced speculative turnover, while a modest increase in total fee volume indicates that network usage remains active but not expanding aggressively. Structural shifts in holder behaviour are also noted, with short-term capital participation easing and long-term holder dominance increasing, contributing to greater market stability.

From a profitability perspective, conditions appear to have improved, with unrealized losses declining and a larger share of circulating Bitcoin supply returning to profit. The transition from loss realization toward profit-taking is interpreted as a constructive shift in sentiment. Overall, the dataset is described as reflecting strong bullish momentum supported by elevated engagement and risk appetite, while simultaneously showing elements of caution and gradual stabilization within market structure.

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $74,713.25, reflecting an increase of more than 5.61% over the past 24 hours. The intraday range spans a low of $70,616 to a high of $74,930. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at approximately $2.53 trillion, marking a 4.54% daily increase. Total crypto market trading volume over the same period is reported at $124.54 billion, representing a 69.18% rise, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

