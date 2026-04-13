France Positions Itself At Forefront Of Digital Finance As Paris Blockchain Week Expands Political And Institutional Participation

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Paris Blockchain Week 2026 unveils expanded programme with unprecedented political participation, gathering global finance leaders and policymakers to discuss digital assets, AI, and Europe’s strategic tech future.

Paris Blockchain Week, recognised as one of Europe’s leading institutional conferences focused on blockchain technology and digital assets, has announced an expanded political and institutional programme for its 2026 edition. For the first time, the event will bring together government ministers, an ambassador, and nearly twenty members of parliament, marking what organisers describe as an unprecedented level of political participation for a European conference dedicated to crypto-assets and blockchain technology.

The 2026 edition of Paris Blockchain Week is scheduled to take place on April 15th and 16th at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, at a time when digital assets, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure are increasingly positioned as strategic components of Europe’s economic competitiveness, technological sovereignty, and long-term financial development. The scale of political engagement surrounding the event has been presented as a sign of shifting priorities, with blockchain and crypto-related topics moving further into mainstream institutional and policy discussions.

France is widely regarded as one of the most advanced jurisdictions within the G7 for digital asset regulation, supported by frameworks such as the PACTE law, the PSAN registration regime, and the implementation of the European Union’s MiCA regulation. These developments have contributed to Paris emerging as a significant hub for international blockchain and financial institutions, reflecting a broader national strategy to position the country as a regulatory reference point within Europe for digital finance and innovation.

Strong Institutional Participation From Global Finance And Technology Leaders

The 2026 edition is expected to host participants from more than 100 countries, including senior representatives from major global financial institutions such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Banque de France, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, alongside other leading organisations across finance and technology sectors. The event will begin with a VIP dinner held at the Palace of Versailles, bringing together approximately 500 senior figures from finance, government, and the technology industry for high-level discussions and networking.

In this context, the increased political presence is being interpreted as a broader signal to markets and policymakers that France intends to maintain a leading role in shaping discussions around digital finance, innovation, and European strategic autonomy. The programme reflects an intersection of regulatory dialogue, institutional engagement, and industry participation at a time of accelerating global competition in digital infrastructure.

The opening day of the programme on April 14th will feature a VIP dinner at the Palace of Versailles, where Jean-Didier Berger, Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior, is expected to deliver the opening address.

On April 15th at the Carrousel du Louvre, proceedings will begin with a morning session on the Master Stage featuring Anne Le Hénanff, Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs, in a fireside discussion with Michael Amar, Chairman of Paris Blockchain Week, followed by a press Q&A session in the media room.

The final day, April 16th, will include appearances by Clara Chappaz, Ambassador for Digital and Artificial Intelligence, in a fireside discussion on the Master Stage, as well as Laurent Nuñez, Minister of the Interior, who is also scheduled for a separate fireside session. The programme will conclude with a press Q&A session, reflecting the event’s emphasis on direct engagement between policymakers, industry leaders, and the media.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

