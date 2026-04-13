BlackRock, HSBC, And Standard Chartered To Speak At HSC Asset Management As TradFi Meets Digital Assets In Hong Kong This April

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief HSC Asset Management brings together 50+ global finance leaders in Hong Kong on April 23 to debate stablecoins, RWA tokenisation, and the future of institutional digital assets.

HSC Asset Management, a premier conference dedicated to bridging cryptocurrency and institutional finance, will take place in Hong Kong on April 23, 2026. The event positions itself as one of the region’s key platforms for dialogue at the intersection of digital assets, stablecoins, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, PayFi, traditional finance (TradFi), and regulatory frameworks.

Hosted at the Hopewell Hotel, the conference is designed as a curated, high-level forum for investors, financial institutions, policymakers, and infrastructure providers at the forefront of the TradFi-digital asset convergence.

The event aims to provide a focused environment for substantive discussion and deal-making. The agenda will center on four core pillars:

Global Risk & Capital Markets

Exploring macroeconomic repricing, cross-border capital flows, and Hong Kong’s role as a gateway for institutional capital into Asia.

Stablecoins & Tokenization

Covering stablecoins as an emerging monetary layer, real-world asset liquidity, and the tokenization of financial instruments across both public and private markets.

Regulation & Compliance

Examining fragmented global regulatory frameworks, jurisdictional approaches across Hong Kong, Japan, and other key markets, and the legal infrastructure required for institutional participation.

The Future of Financial Institutions

Analyzing how traditional banks, asset managers, and capital market intermediaries are rebuilding their infrastructure around digital assets, blockchain-based settlement, and decentralized financial systems.

HSC Asset Management is expected to host over 50 speakers and more than 2,000 registrations, with the majority of attendees comprising C-suite executives and senior decision-makers. Participants will come from across venture capital and crypto funds, asset management, private equity, banking, payment providers, as well as stablecoin issuers and blockchain infrastructure platforms.

The speaker lineup reflects the conference’s strong institutional, technological, and investment focus, bringing together senior leaders from global finance, Web3 infrastructure, and venture capital. Confirmed speakers include:

Barton Lui — Director, Global Product Solutions, BlackRock

Allan Song — Head of Data & Digital, Financing & Securities Services, Standard Chartered Bank

Chris Barford — Partner, Financial Services Consulting, Ernst & Young

Bugra Celik — Head of Digital Assets and Currencies, Global Macro, HSBC

Allan Liu — Global Chairman, AIC

Don Ng — Director, Digital Assets, China Asset Management

Gillian Wu — Founder & General Manager, Mulana Investment Management

Joseph Chalom — CEO, Sharplink

Akshat Vaidya — Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Maelstrom

Kelvin Koh — Founding Partner, The Spartan Group

Mushtaq Kapasi — Managing Director, Chief Representative, Asia-Pacific, International Capital Market Association

Brian Mehler — CEO, Stable

Cleo Cui — Tokenization Manager, HashKey Tokenization

In addition to focused discussions, the event will feature an exclusive VIP Lounge, offering private, high-value conversations between investors and founders, and facilitating strategic introductions and partnership opportunities outside the main sessions.

HSC Asset Management And CGV To Bring Global Institutional Finance Forum To Hong Kong

HSC Asset Management is focused on connecting institutions, investors, and innovators across the globe. Crypto research and investment firm CGV will join as co-host, bringing expertise in digital asset investment and ecosystem development, reinforcing the event’s mission to advance dialogue around institutional finance and emerging investment opportunities.

This latest edition marks the 14th in a global series designed to connect leading investors with digital-native companies, building on the successful Hong Kong edition held this February. Having welcomed more than 80,000 visitors over the past three years, the platform continues to expand internationally, with upcoming editions scheduled for Singapore and Miami in 2026.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

