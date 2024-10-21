CoinShares: Digital Asset Investment Products Saw $2.2B In Net Inflows, Marking Largest Increase Since July

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief CoinShares highlighted that digital asset investment products saw inflows of $2.2 billion, marking the largest weekly increase since July.

European alternative asset manager specializing in digital assets CoinShares released its latest report, highlighting that digital asset investment products experienced inflows of $2.2 billion, marking the largest weekly increase since July of this year.

According to CoinShares, this renewed optimism is driven by growing expectations of a potential Republican victory in the upcoming US elections. Republicans are generally seen as more favorable toward digital assets, which has contributed to positive price momentum. As a result, trading volumes in digital asset investment products have surged by 30%. The combination of price appreciation and inflows has pushed the total assets under management (AUM) in these products close to the $100 billion mark.

Decentralized predictions platform Polymarket currently shows Republican candidate Donald Trump leading Democrat Kamala Harris with odds of 61.1% to 38.6% for the upcoming presidential election on November 5th. Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris announced her support for a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies as part of a broader plan aimed at increasing wealth-building opportunities for Black men.

Bitcoin Leads Digital Asset Inflows With $2.13B, Ethereum And Altcoins Also See Gains

According to CoinShares, Bitcoin was the primary beneficiary of recent digital asset inflows, receiving $2.13 billion. Additionally, short-Bitcoin products saw $12 million in inflows, the largest since March this year.

Ethereum also experienced inflows of $58 million, while certain altcoins showed gains as well. Solana saw inflows of $2.4 million, Litecoin gained $1.7 million, and XRP recorded $0.7 million in inflows. In contrast, multi-asset products experienced outflows of $5.3 million, breaking a 17-week streak of consistent inflows.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $68,341, reflecting a 0.35% decline over the past 24 hours. The coin’s 24-hour range fluctuated between $68,126 and $69,408. Bitcoin ETFs contributed to the price rise, with $2.13 billion inflows recorded last week.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price has increased by 2.01% in the last 24 hours, now trading at $2,707. Ethereum’s intraday low and high were $2,643 and $2,763, respectively, according to CoinMarketCap. US-based spot Ethereum ETFs registered $78.89 million in weekly inflows, according to SoSoValue data.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson