CoinList Kicks Off Arcium Community Round, Offering 20M Tokens

Cryptocurrency exchange and token launch platform, CoinList announced that the Arcium community round is now live and will remain open until April 1st.

According to the announcement, the token price is set at $0.20, with the fully diluted network value reaching $200 million. The total supply of tokens is capped at 1 billion.

As per the vesting schedule, 100% of the purchased tokens will be unlocked during the Token Generation Event (TGE) in the third quarter of 2025. The total token allocation for the sale is 20 million tokens, and the purchase limits range from a minimum of $100 to a maximum of $250,000. Purchases can be made using either USDT or USDC.

The Arcium token plays a critical role within the Arcium Network by enabling staking-based security. It aligns incentives among key participants, ensuring the creation of a trustless, scalable, and efficient decentralized computation ecosystem.

The token has a dynamic supply mechanism that adjusts based on network demand. During periods of low job volume, controlled rewards are provided to Node Operators to incentivize availability. When job demand increases, the supply stabilizes and may even become deflationary through token burning during demand spikes. This system promotes long-term economic sustainability and enhances token scarcity. Such adjustments help maintain network stability while allowing token holders to benefit from increasing computational demand.

The Arcium token integrates staking, delegation, and burning functions, forming the foundation of the decentralized computation framework. This setup fosters greater participation and ensures efficient resource allocation within the network.

The Arcium token is an SPL token with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. According to its tokenomics, the distribution is as follows: 5% allocated to validators, 20.4% to venture capitalists, 20.8% to core contributors, 20% to the community, 5.8% to angels, and 28% to the ecosystem and treasury.

Arcium unlocks hundreds of new applications that were never possible before — in AI, blockchain, healthcare, finance, defense, and beyond.



That is the power of encrypted computation.



Be part of the movement reshaping the fabric of the internet: https://t.co/t7CvhNOP3p pic.twitter.com/LZLD2BXBJV — Arcium ☂️ (@ArciumHQ) March 28, 2025

Arcium: The Encrypted Supercomputer

Arcium is developing an entirely new concept—an encrypted supercomputer that is fully decentralized and capable of processing any type of data while ensuring complete privacy. This innovation has the potential to transform industries such as finance, supply chains, defense, healthcare, and the public sector by allowing them to compute sensitive information without ever exposing it. This could usher in a new era of privacy, security, and trustless collaboration. Utilizing advanced cryptography, Arcium aims to revolutionize AI, blockchain, and the way data moves across the internet. It is seen as the missing piece of the internet, offering opportunities for individuals to become part of this groundbreaking shift.

With over $10 million in funding from prominent investors, including Coinbase Ventures, LongHash, Greenfield, Jump_, Anatoly (Solana), Keone (Monad), Santiago R Santos, Mert (Helius), Balaji Srinivasan, and others, Arcium is at the forefront of technological revolution.

Its foundation is built on years of research and real-world application, and the company has assembled a team of 20 experts. This includes leading engineers, PhDs in applied cryptography, machine learning, and mathematics. In addition, Arcium has recently acquired one of its largest competitors in the Web2 space, a company supported by major players like JPMorgan and Amazon, to further enhance its encrypted computing stack.

