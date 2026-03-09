Coinbase Launches Fully Regulated Futures Contracts For Traders Across Europe

In Brief Coinbase has launched regulated futures contracts for European traders on its Advanced platform, offering a range of crypto and equity-index products with leverage.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced the launch of futures contracts, providing traders in Europe with access to regulated crypto futures, equity-index futures such as the Mag7 and Crypto Equity Index Futures, and perpetual-style futures, which are long-dated contracts with five-year expiries, all available on one of the industry’s most established platforms.

Coinbase has begun a phased rollout of futures contracts to Advanced platform users across 26 European countries through its MiFID-regulated entity. Traders will have the ability to access a wide range of contracts, covering major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Solana, as well as equity-index linked contracts.

The exchange offers two main types of cash-settled futures, each with distinct settlement processes. Perpetual-style futures are designed to maintain price alignment with the underlying asset using an hourly funding mechanism, with settlement occurring once per day. Dated contracts have defined monthly or quarterly expiration dates, are marked to market daily based on official exchange settlement prices, and are cash-settled if held until expiry.

Key trading features include leverage of up to ten times on selected contracts, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and equity indices, and four to five times on other products. Trading fees are set as low as 0.02% per contract, excluding NFA, exchange, and clearing fees, reflecting Coinbase’s goal of making derivatives trading more accessible.

Coinbase Opens Access To Futures On Advanced Platform, Highlights Eligibility And Risk Considerations

This launch represents an important step in Coinbase’s effort to establish a comprehensive trading platform where multiple asset classes can be traded within a single interface. The company has indicated plans to continue expanding services as regulatory clarity evolves across Europe and internationally.

Eligible users can access the new futures contracts through the Coinbase Advanced platform by navigating to the derivatives tab, completing required eligibility and know-your-customer (KYC) checks, funding accounts with euros or USDC, and beginning trading. Coinbase notes that derivatives are complex instruments with a high risk of rapid financial loss due to leverage and may not be suitable for all investors; users are encouraged to consider their suitability and seek independent professional advice before trading.

