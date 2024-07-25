Clearpool Announces Its Launch On Arbitrum, Issuing $7M In Loans, And Receiving Grant

In Brief Clearpool announced its launch on Arbitrum, enabling users to explore and build within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) credit protocol, Clearpool announced its launch on the Layer 2 network Arbitrum (ARB), enabling users to explore and build within the Ethereum ecosystem.

“This integration provides users with the advantages of Arbitrum’s ultra-fast, low-cost transactions and the security of Ethereum via Optimistic Rollup technology, ultimately increasing the speed and reducing the cost of Clearpool’s credit marketplace. Lenders enjoy higher yields due to additional ARB rewards, which helps attract a diverse range of lenders and benefits borrowers,” said Jakob Kronbichler, CEO of Clearpool, in a conversation with MPost. “Additionally, Clearpool’s expansion into Arbitrum’s ecosystem allows it to benefit from their growing network of retail and institutional lenders,” he added.

The integration marks the introduction of Clearpool Prime, an institutional-grade credit marketplace, on Arbitrum. Following its launch on Arbitrum, loans totaling $7 million USDC have already been issued to Bastion Trading, a global digital assets trading firm and liquidity provider.

Clearpool has also been awarded a grant in ARB tokens by the Arbitrum Foundation to support the protocol’s growth and technical development.

Clearpool Prime is designed to bridge traditional private credit markets with decentralized lending ecosystems, representing the future of private credit. It addresses the increasing institutional demand for on-chain credit by allowing institutions to conduct transactions through non-custodial smart contracts within a fully compliant, KYC-verified environment. Since its launch, Clearpool Prime has facilitated over $70 million in loans.

Arbitrum, with its advanced Layer 2 scaling solutions, is influencing the future of Ethereum by enabling projects to build sophisticated applications while benefiting from Ethereum‘s security. Currently, Arbitrum has $18.07 billion in total value locked (TVL), 2.61 million active wallets, and over 1.1 billion total transactions, holding 39% of the Layer 2 market share.

Clearpool Facilitates Over $570M In Loans Since Launch

It represents a decentralized credit marketplace that provides permissionless cryptocurrency lending and borrowing services. Users can earn compounding interest on their assets by lending to vetted institutions, benefiting from dynamic, risk-adjusted interest rates and the absence of lockup periods.

The launch positions Clearpool for additional growth by taking advantage of Arbitrum’s expanding ecosystem. Since Clearpool’s mainnet launch in 2022, the protocol has facilitated over $570 million in loans. As institutional adoption of cryptocurrency advances, Clearpool, supported by Arbitrum, is well-positioned to attract the next wave of institutions seeking compliant on-chain credit.

