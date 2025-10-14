Cireta’s Global Debut Puts Real Gold On-Chain With Delivery Rights

In Brief Cireta has launched globally with Wassa Gold, a tokenized gold project providing transparent, verifiable, and deliverable real-world asset investments for institutional and qualified investors.

Global platform focused on funding and trading real-world assets (RWAs) through tokenization, Cireta announced its official international launch along with Wassa Gold (Ghana), its flagship tokenized gold initiative designed to provide investments in tangible, verifiable, and deliverable assets. The platform emphasizes simplicity and transparency, ensuring that asset purchases are fully provable and, under the right conditions, deliverable. It is built around segregated project-level entities, independent trust accounts, and defined redemption procedures, enabling tokens to correspond directly to real reserves with auditable provenance.

Wassa Gold makes certified in-ground gold reserves in Ghana accessible to both institutional investors and qualified individuals, providing direct exposure to a historically stable store of value. The project is structured around 3,770 kilograms of certified reserves, with entry prices offering discounts of up to 40% below current market rates. Investors retain the right, after vesting, to request insured physical delivery via a documented chain of custody.

The platform operates on a legal framework designed for enforceability, with each project linked to an independent trust account for capital and governance. This structure isolates liabilities, facilitates secured audits and due diligence, and aligns with international best practices for offshore corporate registries. It ensures investors have clear visibility from token allocation to the underlying assets and, when applicable, the logistics of redemption.

“Investors can trust that every opportunity is secure, transparent, and built to deliver real value. We connect global projects with modern investment tools you can rely on,” says Dr. Khaled Sadek, CEO of A&M Cireta Holdings, in a written statement. “It is a legally structured path to real gold ownership with independently verifiable reserves and a documented right to delivery. Our job is to replace complexity with substance,” he added.

“At Cireta, we’re using tokenization to make investing in real projects simpler, safer, and more accessible,” adds Rebecca Hall, COO, in a written statement. “By combining innovation with rigorous compliance and operational discipline, we have built a platform that not only delivers returns but also sets new standards of transparency and trust in tokenization,” she added.

Cireta Launchpad Sets New Standard For Transparent, Asset-Backed Investment With Wassa Gold

The Cireta Launchpad delivers comprehensive investor documentation, structured pricing, and streamlined participation processes for Wassa Gold. The platform is designed to support both institutional standards and qualified retail allocations through effective KYC and KYB procedures. Following the vesting period, redemptions are executed via insured, documented channels with on-chain custody verification.

Amid markets affected by inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and geopolitical uncertainty, Cireta operates on the principle that durable wealth is founded on assets that are tangible, verifiable, and reliable. Wassa Gold represents the first implementation of this principle within precious metals, with plans to expand to additional commodities and infrastructure assets under the same rigorous framework.

Focusing on commodities, infrastructure, and energy, Cireta aims to bring transparency, efficiency, and trust to asset-backed investment. In a world of increasing volatility, real assets remain a foundation for sustainable wealth, providing tangible, income-generating, and resilient opportunities. The platform facilitates faster access to institutional-grade investments and global liquidity, leveraging secure blockchain technology and industry expertise to simplify the issuance, investment, and trading of real-world assets with clarity and reliability.

