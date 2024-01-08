China’s Zhengzhou Municipal Government Employs ‘City Brain’ Blockchain for Digital Transformation

Share this article







by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

China‘s Zhengzhou Municipal People’s Government unveiled the “Zhengzhou Digital Government Construction Action Plan.” The comprehensive initiative outlines key objectives, with a particular emphasis on the establishment of a full-cycle traceability platform in critical sectors.



A pivotal aspect of the plan involves harnessing the capabilities of the ‘City Brain’ blockchain platform to bolster the construction of diverse traceability platforms. The Chinese government aims to enhance data interoperability, fostering robust traceability supervision methodology. It seeks to gradually establish a comprehensive, multi-level and three-dimensional supervision system.

“We will use the digital transformation strategy to assist the transformation of government functions, continuously improve the modernization of the government governance system and governance capabilities, and comprehensively build a high-level digital government,” states a Zhengzhou Government announcement.

The plan involves reinforcing the “platform + brain” digital infrastructure and enhancing the “system + runway” promotion mechanism. The development and governance of “data source + data aggregation + data application” will be optimized for effectiveness, backed by a formidable “data security center” to ensure service reliability.

Combining the Prowess of AI with Blockchain

Underlining the commitment to a conducive business environment, the plan advocates for the exploration and promotion of “blockchain + artificial intelligence.”

The synergy will aim to facilitate full-process electronic commercial registration, streamlining the entire spectrum of business start-up activities. Objective is to provide end-to-end services encompassing business establishment, alterations and cancellations through intelligent approval processes.

“Actively explore new digital technologies and new models for system reconstruction and intensive construction, conduct safety assessments of new technologies and new applications, and effectively improve the level of autonomy and controllability,” stated the Zhengzhou Government.

Furthermore, the plan includes provisions for accelerating the deployment of future industries and fostering innovation through pilot demonstrations. This involves proactive initiatives in areas such as quantum information, blockchain and network security.

The “Zhengzhou Digital Government Construction Action Plan” reflects a strategic vision for leveraging technology to enhance governance, promote efficiency and lay the groundwork for a digitally empowered future. China aims to position itself at the forefront of innovation, driving advancements in these cutting-edge fields.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape. More articles Victor Dey