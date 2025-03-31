ChatGPT Users Discover New Slider Feature To Control How Hard It Thinks When Handling Tasks

In Brief OpenAI’s ChatGPT introduces several updates, including a new “Notifications” feed, dictation feature, enhanced reasoning slider, link safety warning, and updated Moonshine demo prompt.

Users of OpenAI‘s AI chatbot, ChatGPT, have noticed several updates to the web application. Among these is a new “Notifications” feed that lists various announcements. Clicking on a notification can trigger different actions, such as starting a new conversation with a predefined prompt, like “Tell me about the latest news in the world” when the notification reads, “New! Search for anything on paid plans.”

Additionally, a new feature gate for dictation (Whisper) has been added to the desktop web application, with reports of this feature being rolled out since Friday.

Further updates include changes to the “reasoning slider,” now featuring an announcement: “Set how long ChatGPT should think or pick a different model,” whether it be to think a little, think harder, or automatically adapt to the user’s query.

Also, a new warning has been introduced, notifying users when a link may be unsafe, with a message stating, “This website may access your conversation data. Preview these links before proceeding.” The system prompt for the Moonshine demo has also been updated to, “Describe me based on all our chats — make it catchy!”

OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company, is focused on ensuring that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity. The company has developed several influential AI models, including the GPT series and ChatGPT.

Recently, OpenAI introduced an image generation feature in ChatGPT, which has sparked discussions, particularly regarding its ability to create images in the distinctive style of Studio Ghibli. This new capability has resulted in a rise in users generating and sharing Ghibli-style artwork, which has generated excitement but also raised ethical concerns about copyright and artistic integrity.

