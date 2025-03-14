en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
March 14, 2025

Chaos Labs Introduces Chaos AI To Provide Advanced Insights For Traders

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 14, 2025 at 3:11 am Updated: March 14, 2025 at 3:11 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 14, 2025 at 3:11 am

In Brief

Chaos Labs has launched Chaos AI, the first AI-powered crypto research tool, trained on a combination of four years of public, proprietary crypto data and Chaos Labs knowledge base.

Chaos Labs Introduces Chaos AI To Provide Advanced Insights For Traders

Provider of on-chain risk management tools, Chaos Labs announced that it has launched Chaos AI, which is described as the first AI-powered cryptocurrency research tool. Trained on a combination of four years of both public and proprietary cryptocurrency data, as well as the Chaos Labs knowledge base, Chaos AI offers insights comparable to those used by the most advanced traders. The model incorporates years of specialized analysis and signal extraction methods that are not accessible elsewhere.

Chaos AI uses Langchain and multi-agent orchestration to gather and interpret real-time financial data, transforming complex information into clear insights.

With this new tool, users can build stronger investment conviction by asking any question and receiving high-quality analysis on protocols, tokens, or market trends in seconds. It also enables the generation of deep research, allowing users to create detailed reports and customize data visualizations. The tool provides a way to verify information by offering citations and direct source attribution from both qualitative and quantitative data. Additionally, it helps users discover yield opportunities, including strategies for stablecoin yields, while assessing the associated risks using real-time intelligence.

Chaos AI Transforms Crypto Market Analysis With Specialized Intelligence

The cryptocurrency ecosystem today encompasses over 100 active chains, including Layer 1, Layer 2 networks, and application-specific chains, all of which are contributing to global financial activity. Navigating this complex environment requires specialized tools tailored to this specific purpose.

General-purpose reasoning models like Claude and ChatGPT are not well-suited for cryptocurrency market analysis, as these models are not trained on crypto-specific data. Consequently, their responses to crypto-related queries are often vague or inaccurate, leading to a gap in understanding. While protocols are being launched at an unprecedented pace, the concentration of financial data among a select few players is compounded by information asymmetry. New risks, opportunities, and data streams emerge daily, and the fragmentation of analysis forces users to rely on numerous disconnected sources. This makes it nearly impossible to gain a comprehensive understanding of the market without specialized knowledge.

Chaos AI addresses these challenges by providing an efficient solution that democratizes access to advanced market intelligence, bridging the knowledge gap. The tool is already available for users. 

Chaos Labs creates technology that enhances market safety and accessibility. Our risk management systems, oracles, and AI models help secure billions in value while making world-class financial tools available to a broader audience. 

Recently, the firm introduced Artificial Financial Intelligence, a tool designed specifically for cryptocurrency developers. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

How TermMax Transforms DeFi with One-Click Leveraging and Fixed Rates

by Victoria d'Este
March 14, 2025

Lummis’ Bitcoin Act Could Make the US the Largest Bitcoin Holder

by Victoria d'Este
March 14, 2025

Cost Per Wallet – The Breakthrough Metric Crypto Marketing Needs

by Victoria d'Este
March 14, 2025

Binance Wallet Plans To Host Exclusive TGE, Opens Applications For Early-Stage Projects

by Alisa Davidson
March 14, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Binance Wallet Plans To Host Exclusive TGE, Opens Applications For Early-Stage Projects

by Alisa Davidson
March 14, 2025

Hedera, Coldware, and Beyond: March’s Crucial Crypto Alliances

by Victoria d'Este
March 14, 2025

Flock.io Initiates ‘Elite Trainer Program’ To Attract Top AI Talent For Decentralized AI Training

by Alisa Davidson
March 14, 2025

Silo Launches V2 On Sonic Network, Enabling Users To Access Risk-Isolated Markets

by Alisa Davidson
March 14, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
How TermMax Transforms DeFi with One-Click Leveraging and Fixed Rates
Opinion Business Markets Technology
How TermMax Transforms DeFi with One-Click Leveraging and Fixed Rates
by Victoria d'Este
March 14, 2025
Lummis’ Bitcoin Act Could Make the US the Largest Bitcoin Holder
Opinion Business Markets Technology
Lummis’ Bitcoin Act Could Make the US the Largest Bitcoin Holder
by Victoria d'Este
March 14, 2025
Cost Per Wallet – The Breakthrough Metric Crypto Marketing Needs
Opinion Business Markets Technology
Cost Per Wallet – The Breakthrough Metric Crypto Marketing Needs
by Victoria d'Este
March 14, 2025
Binance Wallet Plans To Host Exclusive TGE, Opens Applications For Early-Stage Projects
News Report Technology
Binance Wallet Plans To Host Exclusive TGE, Opens Applications For Early-Stage Projects
by Alisa Davidson
March 14, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.