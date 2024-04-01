Chainge DAO Proposes Acceptance Of $13M Investment From Institutional Investor

Cross-chain liquidity protocol Chainge (XCHNG) announced it initiated a capital investment proposal worth $13 million in the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), inviting members to participate by casting their votes.

Cross-chain liquidity protocol Chainge (XCHNG) announced it initiated a capital investment proposal worth $13 million in the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), inviting members to participate by casting their votes.

The proposal seeks approval from the DAO to inject funds from a reputed investment group. Approximately 50 million XCHNG tokens will enter circulation upon approval, corresponding to roughly 10% of the existing circulating supply. This investment is expected to significantly enhance the utilization of Chainge’s products and services, aiming to guarantee a minimum profit of $1 million.

According to the proposal, this effort will focus on global expansion and enhanced visibility to drive technological advancement by recruiting top talent to integrate AI with state-of-the-art technology, positioning Chainge as a frontrunner among AI and cryptocurrency innovators.

$13 Million USD Capital Investment Proposal



✅Securing a $13M USD capital injection

✅Adding into circulation 50 million XCHNG

✅Guaranteeing $1 million USD in Q2 profit



👀 Read all about it and cast your vote:https://t.co/GU95SwJfKh https://t.co/zE5PsMcBaR — Chainge 🪢 (@FinanceChainge) April 1, 2024

Additionally, the proposal outlines various strategies aimed at boosting usage and profitability, guaranteeing that vXCHNG holders will achieve a minimum of $1 million in profits during the second quarter of 2024, with 80% of these profits slated for distribution among vXCHNG holders.

If the proposal receives approval, Chainge will collaborate closely with venture capital institutions to meticulously manage token circulation. Subsequently, further investment specifics will be refined, and comprehensive arrangements and plans will be outlined. Voting on the proposal is scheduled to conclude on April 8th, with the current support rate standing at 100%.

Chainge Unveils XCHNG Governance Token for Community Participation in Decision-making

Chainge, formerly Chainge Finance, operates as a comprehensive decentralized finance (DeFi) application. Its goal is to create a cryptocurrency marketplace and to evolve its advanced product into a universal swap protocol for all tokens, employing the DAO approach. Recently, the platform unveiled its governance token XCHNG, allowing community members to partake in decision-making processes.

The XCHNG token offers users the opportunity to obtain voting rights within the Chainge DAO by acquiring vXCHNG tokens. Users can stake XCHNG through the Chainge decentralized application (dApp) in the designated DAO section to receive vXCHNG tokens. Moreover, holding vXCHNG tokens also entitled users to a share in 80% of the company’s profits.

