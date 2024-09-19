CertiK Unveils $45M Investment Plan, Offering Free Access To Community Security Tools

In Brief CertiK announced a $45 million investment plan, strategic upgrades, and the release of free community security instruments during Token2049.

Blockchain security firm CertiK announced a $45 million investment plan, strategic upgrades, and the release of free community security instruments at the “New Round, New Path” event during the Token2049 conference.

The company’s venture arm, CertiK Ventures, has introduced a new fund supported by $45 million targeting high-potential Web3 projects. This venture will offer a comprehensive suite of security solutions designed to assist a variety of entities, from early-stage startups to established industry leaders, in growing securely.

Additionally, it has released free security tools such as Token Scan and Wallet Scan to empower the community. These solutions are intended to help individuals monitor and protect their assets, utilizing the expertise gained from analyzing over 4,700 projects and identifying more than 115,000 vulnerabilities.

CertiK Launches CertiK Ventures To Promote ‘Security-First’ Projects

This company stands as a leader in Web3 security. It boasts a valuation of $2 billion, which makes it the highest-valued firm in this sector to date. The firm is backed by notable investors, including Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, as well as Goldman Sachs.

Its core offerings encompass a range of services, such as auditing, security scoring, compliance measures, anti-money laundering (AML) protocols, Know Your Customer (KYC) practices, penetration testing, and incident response. So far, CertiK has delivered security solutions to projects across 150 countries, serving well-known Web3 companies like TON, Ripple, Aptos, and Binance.

CertiK’s market monitoring tool, CertiK Alert, offers regular updates on cryptocurrency hacks, scams, and flash loan activities with the goal of enhancing investor protection.

This announcement follows the official introduction of CertiK’s venture arm in May 2024, which aims to support emerging blockchain platforms while utilizing the company’s experience in blockchain security.

CertiK Ventures is dedicated to promoting “security-first projects,” engaging in venture capital rounds, and fostering ecosystem partnerships. Presently, its portfolio features a variety of companies, encompassing Pantera, LINE, Sei, Hashkey Capital, WEMIX, Dora Hacks, Meta Era, Playbux, Shima Capital, SevenX Ventures, Borderless Capital, and Ling Feng Capital.

