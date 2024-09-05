Bybit Web3 Launches TON Tournament With $200,000 In Rewards

In Brief Bybit Web3 unveiled the TON Tournament with $200,000 in rewards, marking the first extensive airdrop event within the TON ecosystem.

Web3 division of the cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, Bybit Web3 has unveiled the TON Tournament, marking the first extensive airdrop event within The Open Network (TON) ecosystem. This event, hosted in Airdrop Arcade, features $200,000 in rewards and provides users with the opportunity to engage with a broad range of TON projects available on a centralized exchange. The contest encompasses various sectors such as GameFi, Pet AI, Memes, DeFi, and SocialFi.

“The TON Tournament is part of our plan to simplify access to Web3’s exciting fun, community, and finance opportunities,” said Emily Bao, Bybit Web3 evangelist, in a written statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with another top-tier protocol like TON and offer our users a unique opportunity to explore and benefit from all the new projects launching there,” she added.

The tournament offers exclusive rewards from 14 prominent protocols within the TON ecosystem. Among the rewards are 60 Fish from Catizen, a popular game with over 500,000 players, 1 billion Points from YesCoin, a major game on Telegram, 200 Lucky Nodes, and 5,000 Gold Hammers from MomoAI. The total prize pool exceeds $200,000 and is available for all participants to claim.

To mark the launch of the campaign, Bybit Web3 hosted a live stream highlighting TON’s expansion across various cryptocurrency sectors and its goal of onboarding 1 billion users to Web3. The stream featured key players in the TON ecosystem, including EVAA, Yescoin, MomoAI, Catizen, TrueCoin, Storm, and JetTron.

What Is Airdrop Arcade? A Gamified Platform For Discovering Web3 Opportunities

Bybit Web3 aims to foster a more inclusive, transparent, and accessible ecosystem for its users. It invites developers, creators, and collaborators in the blockchain industry, extending its reach to both cryptocurrency enthusiasts and newcomers. With a community exceeding 10 million wallet users and over 20 major ecosystem partners, Bybit Web3 is growing fast.

The platform offers a wide range of Web3 products designed to streamline the processes of accessing, exchanging, collecting, and expanding Web3 assets.

Its Airdrop Arcade is a key feature that simplifies and enhances the discovery of Web3 opportunities. It consolidates multiple airdrop offers into one user-friendly interface. Drawing inspiration from mobile gaming, Airdrop Arcade provides a gamified experience with quests and levels, making it accessible to both novices and experienced airdrop participants. This approach transforms cryptocurrency acquisition into an engaging activity, allowing users to earn rewards across various tokens and blockchains with ease.

