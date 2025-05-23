Bybit Launches P2P Schools Initiative To Advance Peer-to-Peer Trading Education

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced the launch of Bybit P2P Schools, a global initiative, aimed at reshaping education around peer-to-peer (P2P) trading.

The program combines expert-led instruction, hands-on trading experience, and active community participation to offer a scalable and modern learning model. Bybit P2P Schools brings together educational institutions, influencers, content creators, financial educators, and experienced traders within a single initiative to enhance the development and dissemination of P2P trading knowledge.

Participants are encouraged to engage with Bybit’s global ecosystem, gaining access to comprehensive resources, a highly active user base, and increased visibility in the cryptocurrency industry. Partners in the program are provided with a complete set of growth tools, including revenue-sharing models, exclusive incentives, priority assistance, and joint marketing opportunities that are designed for collaborative success.

The initiative is open to academies, influencers, and businesses, offering them a chance to broaden their audience and enhance their brand through direct involvement in the Bybit P2P Schools network.

Joining the program involves a straightforward application process, after which participants receive full onboarding and personalized support from the Bybit team to align on objectives and launch their initiatives effectively. Bybit P2P Schools is positioned as a unique intersection of education, community, and innovation, with the goal of influencing the global future of peer-to-peer trading.

Bybit Enhances Global P2P Trading With Zero Fees And New Incentives For High-Volume Merchants

P2P trading involves the direct exchange of cryptocurrencies between individuals without the oversight or control of centralized platforms such as traditional exchanges. In this model, users engage with one another to determine trade conditions and carry out transactions autonomously, with P2P platforms serving primarily as facilitators of these connections.

Bybit, recognized as the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, operates a P2P platform that offers zero transaction fees for both buyers and sellers. The platform accommodates over 60 fiat currencies and supports in excess of 500 payment options, which include bank transfers, e-wallets, and mobile payments.

In order to encourage broader participation within its P2P framework, Bybit has recently implemented incentive-based initiatives aimed at attracting merchants and advertisers with high trading volumes. For instance, existing merchants who successfully refer others to join as P2P merchants are eligible to receive an airdrop of 10 USDT. Additionally, the newly referred merchants are also granted 10 USDT once they fulfill certain activity benchmarks, including achieving a minimum 90% order completion rate and executing trades with no fewer than three distinct users.

