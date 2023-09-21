  • Metaverse Post
  • Busan Sets Sights on Blockchain Leadership through Upcoming Initiatives
Business News Report Technology
September 21, 2023

Busan Sets Sights on Blockchain Leadership through Upcoming Initiatives

Busan Sets Sights on Blockchain Leadership through Upcoming Initiatives
by
Published: September 21, 2023 at 3:37 am Updated: September 21, 2023 at 4:32 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked:

In Brief

Busan plans a 2024 launch for its blockchain network and digital asset exchange, backed by a $75 million fund.

South Korea‘s second-largest city, Busan, is ambitiously developing a city-wide blockchain network. The initiative aims to create a seamless blockchain experience by integrating multiple networks into a single platform.

This project seeks to harmonize local services with renowned global blockchains like Ethereum and Cosmos, offering a streamlined user experience.

Setting the Stage for Blockchain City

The Busan administration unveiled its “Busan Digital Asset Exchange Establishment Promotion Plan and Future Plan.” This comprehensive strategy aims to make Busan a ‘Blockchain City’ centered around a new digital asset exchange.

To fuel these developments, the city has established a Blockchain Innovation Fund worth 100 billion won (approximately 75 million USD).

Busan isn’t new to blockchain technology; it’s been a regulation-free zone where various projects like B-Pass and digital vouchers already exist. However, these projects were operating on different blockchain networks, leading to a fragmented user experience.

The city is actively working to establish a unified blockchain standard that will be compatible with global blockchains such as Ethereum and Cosmos. This initiative is in line with Korea Internet and Security Agency’s (KISA) ongoing efforts to develop a blockchain trust structure.

Busan Digital Asset Exchange

The Busan Digital Asset Exchange plans to start operations in the first half of 2024. Unlike other exchanges that kickstart with virtual assets or security tokens, Busan’s platform will initially offer blockchain-based transactions for real-world commodities like gold, silver, copper and oil.

The city aims to utilize existing local infrastructure like logistics warehouses and certification systems to facilitate these transactions. Additionally, the exchange plans to expand its offerings to include tokenized global intellectual property (IP) and carbon rights in the future.

The Blockchain Innovation Fund (BBF) now exists to financially support these initiatives, with investments from Busan’s governmental financial institutions.

The fund aims to leverage private capital by establishing sub-funds tailored for different business ventures. Governed by a management committee, the fund aims to maintain transparency by including recommendations from a majority of the committee members.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Cisco to Acquire Splunk for $28 Billion in Major AI Cloud Security Deal 

by Victor Dey
September 21, 2023

Teachers and Parents Around the World Change Their Minds about ChatGPT and Assisting Students in Properly Adopting It

by Damir Yalalov
September 21, 2023

Google Plans to Drop Broadcom as its AI Chip Supplier, Pursues In-House Development

by Agne Cimermanaite
September 21, 2023

DALL-E 3 Release Amplifies OpenAI’s Influence, Leaving Midjourney and Stable Diffusion Behind

by Damir Yalalov
September 21, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Farmville Creator Raises $33M Funding to Develop Blockchain Games

by Cindy Tan
September 21, 2023

Chainlink Integrates with Arbitrum for Web3 Interoperability and Cross-Chain DApp Development

by Agne Cimermanaite
September 21, 2023

Microsoft to Launch 365 Copilot AI in November, Adds DALL-E 3 to Bing Chat

by Cindy Tan
September 21, 2023

Mesh Raises $22M in Series A to Bolster its Embedded Crypto Platform

by Cindy Tan
September 21, 2023

20 Most Underrated AI Startups in 2023: Ranked by Funding

AI remains a constant focal point for investors and entrepreneurs alike. While the spotlight often falls on ...

Know More

Ranked: Top 10 Countries by Estimated AI Contribution to Economy by 2030

AI stands at the cusp of a transformative era, poised to reshape virtually every sector and ignite ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community

Read More

Read more
Farmville Creator Raises $33M Funding to Develop Blockchain Games
Business News Report
Farmville Creator Raises $33M Funding to Develop Blockchain Games
by Cindy Tan
September 21, 2023
Chainlink Integrates with Arbitrum for Web3 Interoperability and Cross-Chain DApp Development
Business News Report
Chainlink Integrates with Arbitrum for Web3 Interoperability and Cross-Chain DApp Development
by Agne Cimermanaite
September 21, 2023
Microsoft to Launch 365 Copilot AI in November, Adds DALL-E 3 to Bing Chat
News Report Technology
Microsoft to Launch 365 Copilot AI in November, Adds DALL-E 3 to Bing Chat
by Cindy Tan
September 21, 2023
Mesh Raises $22M in Series A to Bolster its Embedded Crypto Platform
Business News Report
Mesh Raises $22M in Series A to Bolster its Embedded Crypto Platform
by Cindy Tan
September 21, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.