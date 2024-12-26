BulbaSwap And Aizel Launch AI-Powered BulbaAgent For Token Creation On X

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BulbaSwap and Aizel have partnered to launch BulbaAgent, a tool that enables users to create their own tokens directly on X, making it accessible and engaging for the crypto community.

Trading and liquidity marketplace, BulbaSwap has announced a partnership with the modular network Aizel to launch BulbaAgent, a tool that allows users to create their own tokens directly on social media platform X.

Aizel is a fast and scalable modular network focused on verifiable AI. It provides advanced technology for AI verification, covering the entire process from inference to execution, with an emphasis on low costs and high speed. This collaboration is set to simplify the token creation process by integrating AI technology, making it accessible and engaging for everyone in the crypto community.

Users can start the token creation process by tweeting on X, describing the token, and tagging @BulbaAgent. After tagging @BulbaAgent, users will receive a reply with a secure deposit address. They can then fund the token creation process by depositing into the Morph network. Once the deposit is confirmed, BulbaAgent’s AI takes over. It generates detailed information about the token, including its address, description, and visual assets. If the AI’s initial output doesn’t align with the user’s vision, they can make up to three adjustments by replying with “Retry” in the comments. After the third attempt, the token is finalized, bringing the user’s idea to life.

Once users are satisfied with the token details, they can confirm by replying with “Ok,” and BulbaAgent will generate the token. A purchase address will be provided for sharing with friends and investors for trading. When the ETH in the transaction pool reaches 2.06 ETH, the token will officially launch on BulbaSwap, marking the debut of the MEME coin and contributing to the growth of the Morph ecosystem.

BulbaSwap: Transforming Crypto Trading With AI And Memecoin Innovations

BulbaSwap is a decentralized application aimed at transforming cryptocurrency trading, with a particular focus on AI and memecoins. Operating on the Morph and Solana blockchains, BulbaSwap provides a smooth and efficient trading platform, enabling users to easily exchange their preferred coins.

Recently, the platform launched the Meme Liquidity Subsidy Program to enhance the Morph blockchain ecosystem and support promising meme projects. This initiative is designed to offer liquidity assistance and growth incentives to emerging meme tokens. The program has a total reward allocation ranging from 10 to 15 ETH, distributed based on a tiered system that aligns with the project’s performance and achievement of specific targets.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson