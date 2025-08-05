Building The Future: Binance Academy And University Of Sharjah Partner To Develop Web3 Talent In UAE

In Brief Binance Academy and the University of Sharjah have partnered to provide industry-focused blockchain education and career pathways, advancing the UAE’s Web3 talent development goals.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that Binance Academy, its blockchain and cryptocurrency education platform, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Sharjah to advance blockchain education and contribute to workforce development in the UAE.

The multi‑year collaboration is aimed at equipping students with skills and knowledge relevant to the rapidly evolving digital economy. The University of Sharjah, one of the UAE’s largest and most internationally diverse institutions, hosts over 20,000 students representing more than 100 nationalities and is recognized for strengths in computing, engineering, medical sciences, applied research, and sustainability.

With an increasing emphasis on blockchain applications, the university has previously piloted on‑chain solutions, including systems for academic credential verification.

Under the new agreement, students will have access to jointly developed educational programs, hands‑on workshops, internship pathways, and certifications provided by Binance Academy, supporting the development of an inclusive and innovation‑oriented Web3 ecosystem.

The collaboration is designed to extend beyond academic theory by integrating practical experience and community engagement. Participants will be able to access complimentary, jointly developed online courses through Binance Academy, covering topics from blockchain fundamentals to emerging fields such as the metaverse and GameFi.

Upon successful completion, learners can obtain verifiable certifications from Binance Academy, enhancing their credentials in the international technology job market. The initiative also incorporates opportunities for internships, co‑organized workshops, and BNB Chain hackathons to translate theoretical understanding into applied skills. In addition, students will be able to join the Binance Student Ambassador program, which offers mentorship, exclusive event participation, and connections to a global network of peers contributing to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.

The UAE maintains a leading position in regional blockchain adoption, supported by forward‑looking regulation and a strong emphasis on technological innovation. This agreement aligns with national objectives such as advancing digital transformation and broadening economic diversification, while also supporting the Emirates Blockchain Strategy, which aims to migrate half of government services to blockchain‑based platforms. The initiative is further shaped by demographic dynamics, as cryptocurrency use is quickly increasing in the UAE, particularly among younger generations. By prioritizing blockchain education, the country is equipping its workforce with skills to meet future economic demands.

Binance Academy Strengthens Blockchain Education Through University Partnerships

Binance Academy offers a broad spectrum of learning materials, including articles, videos, and structured courses, to educate audiences at varying levels of expertise about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3, with the goal of making these subjects widely accessible and encouraging digital asset adoption.

Binance Academy enhances blockchain education through strategic collaborations with prestigious universities. It has partnered with European institutions including the Prague University of Economics and Business, the European Business Institute in Luxembourg, and the ESCP Business School to launch affordable, university-accredited Web3 and blockchain courses, co-designed with notable professors to ensure academic rigor.

Recently, it has introduced a new online program, “Blockchain for Business Sustainability,” developed in collaboration with the University of Oulu in Finland. The course is intended to provide insights into how blockchain can support sustainable business operations and promote environmental stewardship.

