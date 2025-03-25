en en
Business Education News Report Technology
March 25, 2025

Binance Academy Partners With University Of Oulu To Launch ‘Blockchain For Business Sustainability’ Course

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 25, 2025 at 5:27 am Updated: March 25, 2025 at 5:27 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 25, 2025 at 5:27 am

In Brief

Binance Academy has launched the “Blockchain for Business Sustainability” course with Finland’s University of Oulu to help learners understand how blockchain can drive sustainable business practices and environmental responsibility.

Binance Academy Partners With University Of Oulu To Launch 'Blockchain For Business Sustainability' Course

Educational platform of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Binance Academy, announced the launch of a new online course titled “Blockchain for Business Sustainability” in collaboration with Finland’s University of Oulu. This course is designed to provide learners with an understanding of how blockchain technology can contribute to sustainable business practices and promote environmental responsibility. 

The course was developed in collaboration with Professor Dr. Teck Ming (Terence) Tan, an Associate Professor of Marketing at Oulu Business School and Adjunct Professor at the University of Helsinki. It addresses the increasing interest in sustainability by exploring how blockchain can help businesses and individuals adopt eco-friendly practices.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Binance Academy on the ‘Blockchain for Business Sustainability’ course,” said Professor Dr. Teck Ming Tan in a written statement. “This partnership has allowed us to explore five key domains: supply chain management, circular economy, renewable energy, ESG reporting, and incentivization. We aim to clarify what blockchain can achieve and to understand how blockchain technology contributes to a sustainable future. It is an inspiring journey to partner with Binance Academy and share my knowledge about the transformative and decentralized role of blockchain technology in sustainable business practices,” he added.

‘Blockchain For Business Sustainability’ Course To Delve Into Supply Chain, Renewable Energy, ESG Reporting, And More

Binance Academy played a central role in supporting the development of this course by providing the learning platform, collaborating on content creation, and designing educational materials. The course covers important topics such as supply chain transparency and traceability, renewable energy and carbon trading, incentivizing sustainable practices, ESG/sustainability reporting, carbon credits, stakeholder capitalism, and ethical marketing within blockchain-based sharing economies.  

Available in English and free of charge, the course is designed as a self-paced, three-week program consisting of 12 modules, totaling three and a half hours in duration. Quizzes will be provided at the end of each week to evaluate participants’ progress, and upon completion, they will receive a co-branded certificate from Binance Academy and the University of Oulu.  

This partnership supports Binance Academy’s ongoing commitment to making blockchain education accessible and practical for learners worldwide. It complements the accredited Web3 courses launched last year in collaboration with top European universities, such as the Prague University of Economics and Business, the European Business University of Luxembourg, and the European School of Management (ESCP).

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

