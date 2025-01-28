BounceBit Integrates Bridged USDC And Introduces USDC Yield Generation, Unlocking New Opportunities For Users

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BounceBit has expanded USDC support by integrating the Bridged USDC standard to BounceBit Chain and introducing USDC yield generation within its CeDeFi platform.

Bitcoin restaking platform BounceBit announced an expansion of USDC support through two key initiatives: integrating the Bridged USDC standard on BounceBit Chain and introducing USDC yield generation within its Centralized Decentralized Finance (CeDeFi) platform. Through its collaboration with Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, the platform aims to enhance its ecosystem’s stability while unlocking new opportunities for users.

As part of this expansion, BounceBit has implemented the Bridged USDC standard on BounceBit Chain, creating a strong foundation for USDC-based operations across its ecosystem. This integration allows developers and users to incorporate USDC into applications and transactions on BounceBit Chain, complementing the platform’s existing synthetic dollar, BBUSD.

Once users acquire Bridged USDC on BounceBit Chain, they can engage with the ecosystem in multiple ways. This includes trading Bridged USDC against other tokens on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and aggregators, providing liquidity in Bridged USDC pools to earn incentives and trading fees, or utilizing it for fast, low-cost transactions. BounceBit Chain’s infrastructure supports near-zero gas fees and sub-second transaction finality, improving the efficiency of payments and transfers.

BounceBit Integrates USDC To Yield Generation Strategies

In addition, BounceBit’s CeDeFi platform now integrates USDC into its yield generation strategies. The platform employs an automated strategy that continuously identifies and executes basis trading opportunities on major exchanges like Binance, while adhering to strict risk management protocols.

In order to enhance transparency and efficiency, the platform utilizes the ERC-4626 Tokenized Vault Standard for yield delivery. When users deposit USDC, the system immediately allocates funds, with a daily rebasing mechanism and a T+1 settlement cycle ensuring predictable returns and withdrawal options.

Today marks a significant milestone for BounceBit as we introduce Bridged USDC support to our ecosystem.



In partnership with @circle, Bridged USDC is now available on BounceBit and USDC is enabled as eligible asset for CeDeFi yield. pic.twitter.com/aVn9VyASIi — BounceBit (@bounce_bit) January 28, 2025

BounceBit has also optimized the user experience for deposits and yield generation. Users retain full control over their USDC, with standard withdrawals processed in the T+1 cycle at no additional cost. For those requiring immediate access to funds, an early withdrawal option is available with a nominal fee.

BounceBit is an emerging blockchain platform that functions as a Layer 1 network, integrating features aimed at bridging the divide between decentralized finance (DeFi) and centralized finance (CeFi). The expansion of USDC support marks a significant milestone in the platform’s ongoing development. With Circle’s recent acquisition of Hashnote, the issuer of USYC, BounceBit anticipates potential future collaborations focused on treasury-backed real-world assets (RWA).

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson