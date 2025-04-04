BNB Chain Unveils Season 9 Most Valuable Builder Cohort, Demo Day Set For April 24

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BNB Chain has selected 16 early-stage projects for the ninth season of its Most Valuable Builder accelerator and announced that Demo Day will take place on April 24.

Community-driven blockchain ecosystem, BNB Chain has announced the selection of 16 early-stage projects for the ninth season of its Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Accelerator Program. This four-week program is a collaborative effort between BNB Chain, YZi Labs, and CMC Labs, and is structured to provide hands-on support, mentorship, and strategic guidance to promising startups operating within the BNB Chain ecosystem.

The current cohort features a diverse group of projects spanning multiple sectors. In the AI space, selected participants include BitGPT, a decentralized AI agent network; Datai Network, which serves as a data infrastructure layer; Echopy, an AI-powered portfolio optimizer; Eurexa AI, a platform for on-chain tokenization; Everlyn, a video generation tool; JoJoWorld, focused on spatial 3D data; Super Protocol, an AI marketplace; and TermiX, an AI-driven Web3 operating system.

Within the decentralised finance (DeFi) category, BitFi, a platform blending centralized and decentralized finance, and LIKWID, a margin trading protocol, have been included. In the emerging decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) space, XPIN, an AI-enabled consumer platform, was selected. The decentralized science (DeSci) segment features projects like Stadium Science, a decentralized prediction market, and Citadel Labs, a launchpad initiative.

From the gaming and entertainment verticals, Oneverse, a marketplace for Web2 games, and a protocol for IP governance were also chosen. In the infrastructure category, Pieverse, a platform focused on time economy layers, will also be participating.

MVB Program to Equip Web3 Developers With Targeted Support, Concluding With Global Demo Day

The program continues to advance its mission of supporting early-stage Web3 developers by equipping them with the necessary tools, guidance, and network to grow within the BNB Chain ecosystem. This effort aligns with BNB Chain’s broader objective of onboarding the next billion users into the Web3 space.

Season 9 will commence on April 5th with a two-day, in-person event in Hong Kong. Over the course of the four-week accelerator, founders and core team members from the selected projects will engage in a tailored curriculum designed to address critical challenges faced by early-stage Web3 ventures. Topics will include tokenomics structuring, fundraising techniques, team building, and talent acquisition.

The program will culminate on April 24th with a Demo Day, which will be live-streamed globally, allowing audiences around the world to witness the final presentations. During this event, the 16 project teams will present their solutions to a panel of investors and stakeholders. Following these pitches, YZi Labs will evaluate project progress and presentations to determine which teams will receive investment backing.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson