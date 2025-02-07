BNB Chain Publishes Community Proposal, Calling For Action Against Malicious MEV

In Brief BNB Chain has proposed solutions, including penalties, disconnections, and technical improvements, to reduce the impact of malicious MEV, with a focus on securing the network and protecting users.

Decentralized blockchain ecosystem centered on the Web3 economy, BNB Chain has proposed measures to mitigate malicious Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) within its network.

The initiative emphasizes the collective responsibility of the community to discourage and penalize entities that facilitate or introduce harmful MEV practices. This includes all components of the infrastructure, such as block builders, Remote Procedure Call (RPC) nodes, validators, and decentralized applications (dApps), which should implement mechanisms to detect and prevent malicious MEV. Validators, in particular, as block proposers and beneficiaries of associated commissions, are urged to take full responsibility in safeguarding users from exploits from MEV.

In order to address these challenges, BNB Chain suggests that the community employ both technological and non-technological strategies to reduce malicious MEV. Proposed actions include disconnecting malicious block builders and voting out validators who fail to act responsibly.

Looking ahead, BNB Chain plans to introduce a new BNB Evolution Proposal (BEP) aimed at technically reducing transaction exposure and enhancing mempool efficiency. In the interim, users are encouraged to report bad actors facilitating malicious MEV, utilize MEV-protected wallets, and avoid using unsafe RPCs.

Changpeng Zhao Polls Community On MEV Mitigation For BNB Chain

MEV has recently become a prominent topic in the blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) space. It refers to the maximum potential value that can be extracted from a particular DeFi protocol or smart contract by users or groups of users. MEV plays a critical role in shaping the profitability of DeFi strategies, leading to the development of new tools and techniques to maximize returns.

However, malicious MEV practices are causing financial losses and disrupting the fairness of DeFi platforms. These exploitative activities harm the integrity and efficiency of networks like BNB Chain and the broader decentralized ledger ecosystem. Retail traders, particularly those involved in altcoin markets, have been targeted by techniques such as Sandwich attacks, resulting in losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Should BNB Chain try to eliminate/aggressively reduce the MEV issues? — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) February 7, 2025

Earlier today, Binance co-founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao initiated a poll on the X platform to gather community opinions on whether BNB Chain should take action to eliminate or reduce the impact of MEV. The vote will remain open for the next 18 hours. While it’s impossible to fully eliminate MEV in a decentralized environment, there are measures that can be taken to minimize its negative effects.

