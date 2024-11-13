Blockchain Industry Leaders Gather At Hack Seasons In Bangkok: A Glimpse Into The Future Of DeFi And Web3

In Brief The Hack Seasons Conference is set to take place in Bangkok on November 19th, bringing together leading experts and innovators from the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and finance sectors.

Get ready for the Hack Seasons Conference in Bangkok on November 19th! This event will bring together leading experts and innovators from the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and finance sectors. It will showcase the latest developments and innovations from top industry players, with a focus on areas like blockchain scaling, decentralized finance, digital asset management, and emerging Web3 trends.

Attendees will have the chance to engage with key figures in the industry, including representatives from Binance, EigenLayer, Animoca Brands, and more. They will present the latest advancements and offer valuable insights into the evolving blockchain landscape. The conference aims to highlight cutting-edge technologies and inspire the next generation of innovation within the blockchain space.

Here’s a deeper dive into some of the companies driving this change:

An early-stage investment platform focused on empowering developers with the capital and operational expertise to build and scale the next generation of Web3 and Metaverse applications.

A leading algorithmic trading firm focused on building liquid and efficient markets in digital assets.

A global leader in blockchain gaming and digital entertainment, Animoca Brands is known for developing immersive virtual worlds and pioneering the NFT and gaming industries.

A pioneering crypto-related fund that invests in the future of Web3 by assisting founders in developing community-friendly protocols.

A podcast focused on the latest trends in NFTs and Web3, providing listeners with in-depth coverage of the most important developments in the NFT space.

A Layer 2 solution built for Bitcoin, designed to offer compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and Ethereum’s toolchain while using Bitcoin as its native token.

A platform designed to improve blockchain security by bringing Bitcoin’s features into Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchains.

A protocol that enhances the robust nature of Bitcoin within the metaverse, addressing critical challenges faced by economies in hyperinflation.

A liquidity protocol that leads the Bitcoin DeFi revolution with solutions for decentralized trading, perpetual swaps, and token launches.

A Web3 social media platform that decentralizes ownership and governance to its users.

An innovative company specializing in scalable blockchain infrastructure and decentralized finance. Theoriq focuses on improving blockchain accessibility and efficiency for businesses and developers.

A decentralized storage network that allows users to rent out unused hard drive space. Filecoin’s distributed architecture offers a more secure and efficient way to store and retrieve data, making it a leader in decentralized storage.

A decentralized serverless platform and computing marketplace powered by blockchain economics.

A Direct Acyclic Graph-based and EVM-compatible blockchain that leverages Subnet technology to provide infinite scalability and is a perfect fit for DePIN.

An organization that empowers TON community-driven initiatives to reach their full potential by offering coordination, support, and grants.

An emerging blockchain technology company focused on decentralized finance and advanced cryptography solutions. Blum aims to push the boundaries of blockchain security and usability.

A decentralized finance application designed for trading cryptocurrencies, utilizing TON blockchain’s capabilities for mass adoption.

A decentralized blockchain ecosystem that offers real-time transactions at a low cost.

A decentralized virtual world that uses blockchain technology to create a safe and transparent platform for users to participate in a variety of activities.

A memecoin built on the TON blockchain is designed to resonate with Telegram users by integrating seamlessly with the platform.

The Satoshi Universe is an immersive and expansive digital ecosystem designed for those seeking adventure, creativity, and blockchain. It combines gaming, NFTs, and decentralized finance into a single, cohesive experience.

A blockchain-based platform offering high-performance decentralized computing solutions. Aethir focuses on powering gaming, enterprise solutions, and other industries through its scalable and efficient infrastructure.

A blockchain company that specializes in developing privacy-centric solutions for decentralized applications. Sophon focuses on improving blockchain security and privacy while enhancing transaction speeds.

CARV is a decentralized identity solution that focuses on empowering users with privacy and security over their personal data. It enables seamless identity management for digital applications while ensuring user data is protected.

A platform that simplifies node setup, operation, and management for node operators, streamlining blockchain participation for all with one-click node setup.

An advanced technology platform that brings forth Web3 infrastructure integrated with AI technology, focusing on optimizing the crowdsourcing model.

A decentralized exchange aggregator that helps users find the best prices for crypto trades across multiple decentralized exchanges. 1inch optimizes trades to ensure users get the most efficient transactions.

The largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 185 million users across 180 countries, offering more than 350 listed cryptocurrencies globally.

A global cryptocurrency exchange known for its wide variety of supported cryptocurrencies and advanced trading features. KuCoin also offers staking, lending, and other DeFi services, making it a one-stop solution for crypto enthusiasts.

One of the largest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges globally, offering a wide range of trading options and advanced financial services. Gate.io is committed to providing secure, transparent, and user-friendly services to traders across the globe.

A leading Ethereum scaling solution that enhances transaction speed and reduces costs. Polygon supports the development of decentralized applications by offering scalable and efficient blockchain infrastructure.

A modular data availability network that securely scales with the number of users, making it easy for anyone to launch their own blockchain. It acts as a data availability layer for rollups and Layer 2 blockchains, enhancing their scalability.

A people-centric Layer 1 blockchain that offers zero-gas transactions and enhanced security to make Web3 easy and safe for everyone. It offers Viction World Wide Chain, providing a novel solution that represents a network of application blockchains operating concurrently, anchored by a common settlement on Viction.

A fintech platform that aims to empower organizations to create their own payment solutions and digitize any form of currency. It is one of the initial blockchain protocols optimized for decentralized payments, designed for use by merchants, governments, payment DApps, and stablecoin issuers.

A Layer 1 blockchain with 10,000 transactions per second, 1-second block times, single-slot finality, and low hardware requirements. The smart contract platform offers full compatibility with the EVM, all while focusing on scalability and decentralization.

A next-generation blockchain protocol aiming to redefine data privacy and scalability. Arcium provides a unique blend of security features and fast transaction processing to enhance blockchain performance.

A limitlessly scalable, fast, on-demand blockchain network with zero gas fees, allowing quick deployment of interoperable EVM-compatible chains without compromising security or decentralization.

A non-custodial liquid staking protocol built on the TON blockchain. It is the first liquid staking application on TON that allows users to stake native TON tokens and, in return, receive stTON tokens, which they can use freely in DeFi.

A versatile multi-chain wallet supporting over 3,000 cryptocurrencies across over 80 networks, including both EVM and non-EVM chains.

A Layer 1.5 protocol designed to improve the TON ecosystem’s scalability and performance by hosting various services like wallets, DEXs, oracles, and more. The project’s main products include the PixelSwap DEX platform on TON, the smart contract wallet PixelWallet, and Pixacle, a lightweight oracle.

A portfolio tracker specifically for the TON ecosystem.

EigenLayer is an Ethereum-based protocol that allows the reuse of staked Ethereum to secure additional services. It enhances security and offers more utility for staked assets.

A restaking hub for EigenLayer, built to streamline and expand access to the most intelligent Liquid Restaking strategies. The program is open to all developers and teams bringing fresh ideas.

A decentralized, non-custodial delegated staking protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to stake ETH while maintaining control over their private keys, ensuring security and decentralization.

An incubator for developers to build innovative dApps with unprecedented performance, preparing for the Sonic mainnet.

A decentralized trading infrastructure that offers a unified solution for decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Built on the NEAR blockchain, it supports different features, including spot trading and perpetual futures.

A blockchain-based infrastructure provider focused on decentralized computing solutions. Nimbora aims to improve the performance and scalability of decentralized applications.

A pioneer in zero-knowledge technology, dedicated to making zkProofs more accessible for developers.

A venture-backed company that has dedicated over five years to blockchain research and development and is the original developer of Arbitrum technology.

A trustless Layer 2 protocol for scalable, low-cost payments on Ethereum, powered by zkRollup technology. It is a user-centric zk rollup platform from Matter Labs.

A multi-modular ecosystem designed for zero-knowledge applications, setting the standard for innovative and secure decentralized solutions. It has two networks: Manta Atlantic and Manta Pacific, an Ethereum Layer 2 with plans to transition into the first zkEVM built on Celestia, utilizing the Polygon CDK.

