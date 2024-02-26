Blockchain Game Shrapnel to Permanently Ban Players Caught Cheating Gameplay System

In Brief Blockchain-based shooting game Shrapnel issued a stern warning against unfair gameplay, with permanent ban for players caught cheating.

Blockchain-based shooting game, Shrapnel recently issued a strong admonition against instances of unfair competition observed within its community. The game‘s development team stated that any conduct deemed to confer unjust advantages, such as collusion or account sharing during the Alpha test STX event, is in direct violation of the game’s terms of service. Such infractions will result in permanent ban of players from the leaderboard and game.

“We want to address some concerning behavior that we’ve identified within our community. As we continue our journey through the early alpha playtest STX events, it’s crucial to ensure fair play and maintain the integrity of the game. Both of the following instances are in direct violation of our terms of service as they cause unfair advantages in our STX leaderboard competition,” Shrapnel said on platform X.

We want to address some concerning behavior that we've identified within our community. As we continue our journey through the early alpha playtest STX events, it's crucial to ensure fair play and maintain the integrity of… pic.twitter.com/TYZizkVRpi — SHRAPNEL 🔺 (@playSHRAPNEL) February 24, 2024

To ensure an equitable and thriving gaming environment, Shrapnel has established a dedicated Discord community feedback channel. Players are encouraged to utilize this platform to report instances of abuse or unfair gameplay practices.

Shrapnel’s Early Access Observes Unauthorized Tactics

In a recent early access gameplay event of Shrapnel, instances of teaming and account sharing were identified as unauthorized tactics utilized by certain users. This concerted effort by a subset of Web3 players involved strategic collaboration to gain an unfair advantage over individual participants, thereby affecting the integrity of the gameplay experience for solo users.

Subsequent investigation into the matter has uncovered that users were employing multiple devices to access a single-player account, indicating a coordinated effort to exploit the system and gain an unfair advantage through cooperation.

“This includes but is not limited to sharing login credentials, giving access to in-game characters, items, or progress to others, or using another person’s account,” the company said in a statement.

The team has pledged to promptly address and rectify all identified issues prior to the game’s official launch, thereby ensuring a level playing field for participants utilizing NFTs and other digital assets.

Shrapnel calls upon the community to actively support the maintenance of fair gameplay standards. Furthermore, players are reminded to exercise vigilance regarding network security and refrain from clicking on unfamiliar links to safeguard their gaming experiences.

