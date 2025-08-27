BitGo Expands Institutional Access To DeFi With HyperEVM Integration In Hyperliquid Ecosystem

In Brief BitGo introduces full HyperEVM support, providing secure custody and self-custody for accessing Hyperliquid’s ecosystem, including governance assets and dApps.

Provider of digital asset infrastructure, BitGo announced its support for HyperEVM, the Ethereum-compatible smart contract layer within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Through this integration, clients can securely custody and interact with assets on HyperEVM, including HYPE, the ecosystem’s native token.

Hyperliquid is designed to offer users high-performance, low-fee on-chain trading and advanced perpetual contracts. HyperEVM allows developers to create complex applications with direct access to native liquidity, fostering new opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi).

BitGo provides institutions with secure infrastructure for safeguarding HYPE, offering regulated qualified custody as well as self-custody solutions through both cold and hot wallets. Its established security protocols and technology enable clients to retain operational control of their assets while applying customizable policies for whitelists and spending limits. According to BitGo, this custody solution is essential for institutional participants seeking access to platform offerings such as stablecoins, staking products, collateral management, and wealth management services. The integration with Hyperliquid facilitates easier engagement with decentralized applications (dApps) and governance features for institutional investors.

BitGo’s support for Hyperliquid reflects its ongoing commitment to providing secure access to innovative blockchain ecosystems. The integration coincides with Anchorage Digital Bank’s recent announcement of HYPE support, underscoring a growing trend of institutional participation in Hyperliquid driven by reliable custody solutions.

Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM functions as a critical smart contract layer that supports DeFi applications while maintaining compatibility with Ethereum. The integration of BitGo’s secure custody infrastructure is expected to enhance the overall security and functionality of the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Hyperliquid’s Layer 1 blockchain currently holds over $2.53 billion in total value locked, with a stablecoin market capitalization of $5.58 billion.

BitGo’s involvement is particularly important as the DeFi sector continues to expand, providing institutional clients with a secure environment to engage with DeFi, a growing segment of the cryptocurrency market. The integration enables investors to interact safely with assets within Hyperliquid’s platform, meeting increasing demand for reliable and compliant infrastructure.

Rising interest in HYPE, Hyperliquid’s native token, reflects a broader trend of institutional attention toward DeFi. Recent figures indicate that open interest in HYPE has reached $2.17 billion, highlighting growing confidence and adoption of the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

