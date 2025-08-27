en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
August 27, 2025

BitGo Expands Institutional Access To DeFi With HyperEVM Integration In Hyperliquid Ecosystem

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 27, 2025 at 5:45 am Updated: August 27, 2025 at 5:45 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 27, 2025 at 5:45 am

In Brief

BitGo introduces full HyperEVM support, providing secure custody and self-custody for accessing Hyperliquid’s ecosystem, including governance assets and dApps.

BitGo Expands Institutional Access To DeFi With HyperEVM Integration In Hyperliquid Ecosystem

Provider of digital asset infrastructure, BitGo announced its support for HyperEVM, the Ethereum-compatible smart contract layer within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Through this integration, clients can securely custody and interact with assets on HyperEVM, including HYPE, the ecosystem’s native token.

Hyperliquid is designed to offer users high-performance, low-fee on-chain trading and advanced perpetual contracts. HyperEVM allows developers to create complex applications with direct access to native liquidity, fostering new opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi).

BitGo provides institutions with secure infrastructure for safeguarding HYPE, offering regulated qualified custody as well as self-custody solutions through both cold and hot wallets. Its established security protocols and technology enable clients to retain operational control of their assets while applying customizable policies for whitelists and spending limits. According to BitGo, this custody solution is essential for institutional participants seeking access to platform offerings such as stablecoins, staking products, collateral management, and wealth management services. The integration with Hyperliquid facilitates easier engagement with decentralized applications (dApps) and governance features for institutional investors.

BitGo’s support for Hyperliquid reflects its ongoing commitment to providing secure access to innovative blockchain ecosystems. The integration coincides with Anchorage Digital Bank’s recent announcement of HYPE support, underscoring a growing trend of institutional participation in Hyperliquid driven by reliable custody solutions.

BitGo Integration Strengthens Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM, Boosting Security And Institutional Access To DeFi

Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM functions as a critical smart contract layer that supports DeFi applications while maintaining compatibility with Ethereum. The integration of BitGo’s secure custody infrastructure is expected to enhance the overall security and functionality of the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Hyperliquid’s Layer 1 blockchain currently holds over $2.53 billion in total value locked, with a stablecoin market capitalization of $5.58 billion.

BitGo’s involvement is particularly important as the DeFi sector continues to expand, providing institutional clients with a secure environment to engage with DeFi, a growing segment of the cryptocurrency market. The integration enables investors to interact safely with assets within Hyperliquid’s platform, meeting increasing demand for reliable and compliant infrastructure.

Rising interest in HYPE, Hyperliquid’s native token, reflects a broader trend of institutional attention toward DeFi. Recent figures indicate that open interest in HYPE has reached $2.17 billion, highlighting growing confidence and adoption of the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

How Pharos Is Redefining High-Performance Blockchains

by Victoria d'Este
August 27, 2025

Valour Launches Eight New Altcoin ETPs On Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market

by Alisa Davidson
August 27, 2025

Swarm Network Secures $13M With Support From Sui To Advance Decentralized AI Verification

by Alisa Davidson
August 27, 2025

Avalanche Selects Funtico As Official Platform For Indie Game Development

by Alisa Davidson
August 27, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Valour Launches Eight New Altcoin ETPs On Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market

by Alisa Davidson
August 27, 2025

Swarm Network Secures $13M With Support From Sui To Advance Decentralized AI Verification

by Alisa Davidson
August 27, 2025

Avalanche Selects Funtico As Official Platform For Indie Game Development

by Alisa Davidson
August 27, 2025

Solayer Launches sBridge, Enabling Seamless Connectivity Between Solana, InfiniSVM, And Other SVM Chains

by Alisa Davidson
August 27, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
How Pharos Is Redefining High-Performance Blockchains
Interview Markets Technology
How Pharos Is Redefining High-Performance Blockchains
by Victoria d'Este
August 27, 2025
Valour Launches Eight New Altcoin ETPs On Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market
News Report Technology
Valour Launches Eight New Altcoin ETPs On Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market
by Alisa Davidson
August 27, 2025
Swarm Network Secures $13M With Support From Sui To Advance Decentralized AI Verification
News Report Technology
Swarm Network Secures $13M With Support From Sui To Advance Decentralized AI Verification
by Alisa Davidson
August 27, 2025
Avalanche Selects Funtico As Official Platform For Indie Game Development
News Report Technology
Avalanche Selects Funtico As Official Platform For Indie Game Development
by Alisa Davidson
August 27, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.