SwissBorg Integrates Hyperliquid Into Meta-Exchange To Enable Seamless One-Tap Trading

In Brief SwissBorg has integrated Hyperliquid into its MEX platform, enabling users to execute one-step conversions from fiat currencies into Hyperliquid-native digital assets.

Investment application SwissBorg announced that it has integrated the Hyperliquid decentralized exchange into its Meta-Exchange (MEX) platform. This enables users to execute one-step conversions from fiat currencies such as EUR, GBP, and CHF into Hyperliquid-native digital assets, including the HYPE token.

By linking directly to Hyperliquid’s native order books, the integration offers access to deep liquidity and efficient pricing, enhancing the accessibility of on-chain trading for users in Europe. This approach supports consistent and regulatory-aligned engagement with both centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency systems.

“We are witnessing a broader industry shift toward high-performance, on-chain infrastructure to rival centralized exchanges in speed and liquidity—without compromising transparency,” said Nicolas Remond, CTO of SwissBorg, in a written statement. “More users want direct access to DeFi, without the complexity of bridges, wallets, and gas fees, and we stand at the emergence of a new standard: regulated platforms with simple access to decentralized markets,” he added.

SwissBorg Becomes First EU-Regulated Platform To Enable Direct Fiat-to-HYPE Conversions

Previously, access to assets such as HYPE was primarily confined to on-chain native environments. With the latest update, SwissBorg has become the first EU-regulated platform to enable direct fiat-to-HYPE conversions. This is achieved by tapping into Hyperliquid’s liquidity pools without requiring users to manage bridges or external wallets. Transactions are executed through SwissBorg’s Meta-Exchange, which consolidates liquidity across multiple blockchains—including Solana, Avalanche, Berachain, and Hyperliquid—allowing for cross-chain asset swaps through a streamlined, single-tap process. Currently, the platform draws liquidity from 13 decentralized and 5 centralized exchanges.

The integration is engineered to prioritize ease of use and efficient execution. Through the SwissBorg mobile application, users can convert over 16 fiat currencies directly into HYPE and other assets native to Hyperliquid, perform optimized cross-chain swaps such as SOL to HYPE, and access decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure within a centralized application interface. SwissBorg’s Smart Engine is responsible for determining the best pricing and routing for each transaction across its supported markets.

This development represents a key milestone in the evolution of SwissBorg’s on-chain capabilities. Building upon recent support for Avalanche and Berachain, the platform is extending its support for decentralized trading, yield generation, and Web3 participation. The update lays the groundwork for introducing on-chain earning opportunities tied to Hyperliquid assets, including points-based farming and airdrop mechanisms through SwissBorg’s Alpha Rewards program. It also sets the stage for a potential future listing of SwissBorg’s native BORG token on the Hyperliquid exchange.

