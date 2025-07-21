BitGo Submits Confidential Draft Registration Statement To SEC For Proposed IPO

In Brief BitGo Holdings has confidentially filed for a US IPO as it expands its global digital asset custody services, following strong public listings from crypto and fintech firms amid renewed investor interest in capital markets.

BitGo Holdings, a firm specializing in trust and security services for digital assets, announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with a planned initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

The specific details regarding the number of shares to be offered and the pricing parameters for the proposed IPO have not yet been finalized. The company indicated that the offering is anticipated to proceed following the completion of the SEC’s review process and will be contingent upon prevailing market conditions and other relevant factors.

BitGo, established in 2013 and based in the United States, operates as a digital asset security and custody platform known for introducing multi-signature wallet technology. The company provides a suite of institutional-grade services that includes regulated custody, access to trading, staking solutions, and settlement infrastructure. It currently supports over 1,300 digital assets and is responsible for securing approximately 8% of global Bitcoin transaction volume, with a client base exceeding 1,500 institutional entities across more than 90 countries.

In a recent development, BitGo’s European division, BitGo Europe, has obtained authorization under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation framework from Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), allowing it to offer services throughout the European Union.

Capital Markets Rebound Signals Investor Appetite As Crypto And Fintech Firms See Successful Public Listings

Recent activity in capital markets has included a number of successful public listings by companies across various sectors, among them those traditionally considered higher risk such as cryptocurrency and fintech. This trend suggests renewed investor interest and a possible recovery in capital markets.

One prominent example is Circle Internet Group, the company behind the USDC stablecoin, which conducted its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in June 2025. The IPO generated approximately $1.05 billion in proceeds and established a valuation of roughly $6.9 billion, with the company’s shares rising by more than 160% on the first day of trading.

Additional recent listings include Galaxy Digital, which transitioned to the Nasdaq in May 2025, and eToro, which also launched its Nasdaq debut, achieving a market valuation of approximately $5.6 billion.

