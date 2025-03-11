Bitget’s February 2025 Transparency Report: $20B Daily Trading Volume, Forbes Recognition, And Global Expansion

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget’s new Transparency Report highlights its growth, securing a Forbes ranking as a top trusted exchange, achieving a $20 billion daily trading volume, expanding under EU regulations with a new VASP license, and more.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that it has released its February 2025 transparency report, highlighting its ongoing growth and recognition within the cryptocurrency industry. The platform’s expansion has been driven by innovation, strategic decisions, and a strong demand for trustworthy services.

In February, Bitget ranked #8 on Forbes’ list of Top Trusted Crypto Exchanges, reaffirming its commitment to security and transparency. This recognition is a result of Bitget’s consistent efforts to build a secure and reliable platform for users. The company also made strides in expanding its global presence by obtaining the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license in Bulgaria, allowing it to operate under the European Union’s MiCA regulatory framework.

In addition to these accomplishments, Bitget rewarded its employees with a record $70 million in bonuses, reflecting the company’s growth and the team’s role in driving this success. The platform also launched a new round of Bitget Builders, led by COO Vugar Usi Zade, further emphasizing its commitment to community-driven innovation.

February also saw a major hack in the cryptocurrency industry, with Bybit losing $1.5 billion. In response, Bitget demonstrated solidarity by providing funds to assist with Bybit’s withdrawal process. The platform remains focused on reinforcing trust through strong security measures and industry collaboration.

Bitget’s user base now exceeds 100 million globally, with a daily trading volume of $20 billion, marking notable engagement in both spot and futures markets. The platform maintains a Protection Fund of $600 million to ensure a secure trading environment for its users. Additionally, Bitget introduced several new features, such as integration with Callpay for South African users to make ZAR deposits, a USDT staking program, and BGB on-chain staking.

The company also received recognition for its liquidity management, ranking highly in a study examining how centralized exchange liquidity affects user experience. Bitget has further focused on improving its hiring practices by publishing a report on its AI-powered recruitment initiatives.

In terms of corporate social responsibility, Bitget launched the Bitget Graduate Program, aimed at nurturing the next generation of web3 talent. With its continued strategic advancements, regulatory compliance efforts, and user-driven innovation, Bitget remains dedicated to accelerating the growth of the global cryptocurrency ecosystem while fostering a secure, transparent, and inclusive environment for users worldwide.

Bitget: Leading Global Crypto Exchange Empowering Over 100M Users With Smart Trading Solutions

Bitget is a prominent cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 platform, serving more than 100 million users across over 150 countries and regions. The exchange aims to empower users with smarter trading tools, including its innovative copy trading feature and various other trading solutions, while providing real-time access to prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, Bitget launched the Blockchain4Her Mentorship Program, created to connect aspiring female entrepreneurs in Web3 with experienced mentors who can offer valuable guidance and support.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson