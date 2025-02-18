Bitget Initiates New Global Developer Recruitment Round To Co-Build Its Ecosystem

In Brief Bitget has expanded its Bitget Builders Program to engage builders with opportunities to contribute to its ecosystem while accessing benefits, events, and professional development.

Cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company Bitget announced an expansion of its Bitget Builders Program, a global recruitment initiative designed to engage blockchain enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds. This program provides participants with opportunities to contribute to the Bitget ecosystem while accessing exclusive benefits, industry events, and professional development.

Starting in February, the program will launch a long-term global recruitment, welcoming individuals who are deeply involved in the blockchain industry and aligned with Bitget’s vision of fostering innovation and adoption. The initiative is open to participants worldwide, allowing builders to take on roles that match their expertise and interests while earning rewards for their contributions. Top-performing participants will receive exclusive invitations to Token 2049 in Dubai, along with an in-person meetup with Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade.

A key highlight of the program is the “Build Bitget with Vugar” series, where Vugar Usi Zade will engage directly with the community through interactive sessions. These events, including AMAs, workshops, and networking opportunities, will provide insights into Bitget’s strategic vision, core values, and roadmap. Participants will also have the opportunity to collaborate on shaping Bitget’s future direction.

So far, more than 5,000 participants in the Bitget Builders Program have played a crucial role in Bitget’s global growth by hosting community events, supporting key projects, and driving local engagement. In 2025, community managers will transition into Bitget Builders, receiving expanded benefits and responsibilities. Additionally, Bitget Builders will lead the Global Meetup Tour, a worldwide initiative aimed at strengthening community connections and expanding Bitget’s presence in key markets.

What Is Bitget Builders Program?

Bitget is a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange, serving over 100 million users across more than 150 countries and regions. The platform is focused on helping users trade more efficiently through its copy trading feature, alongside a suite of other trading solutions, while providing real-time access to cryptocurrency price data.

The Bitget Builders Program plays a key role in the Blockchain4Youth charity initiative, designed to empower young talents and promote innovation within the cryptocurrency sector. This program has successfully engaged participants from over 55 countries, working to create opportunities for emerging Web3 talents. It aims to integrate the next generation of cryptocurrency leaders into the Bitget ecosystem, fostering a vibrant and engaged community.

