Bitget Introduces Blockchain4Her Badge And Mentorship Program To Support Women In Blockchain

In Brief Bitget launched the Blockchain4Her Pin and Mentorship Program to promote gender equality in Web3 and support female entrepreneurs.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget introduced the Blockchain4Her (B4H) Pin in celebration of International Women’s Day, aiming to raise awareness about gender equality and encourage greater participation of women in the blockchain industry. This symbolic pin reflects Bitget’s ongoing commitment to fostering inclusivity while honoring the contributions of women the company has worked with. Looking ahead, the initiative will continue to support and inspire more women in the blockchain space, reinforcing their role in shaping the industry.

The design of the pin draws inspiration from the Romanian tradition of Mărțișor, where a red and white string attached to a small token marks the arrival of spring. Rooted in the word “martie,” meaning March, the tradition embodies the themes of hope and new opportunities, aligning with the mission of Blockchain4Her and the spirit of International Women’s Day. The B4H Pin will be available at future Blockchain4Her events and to applicants of the Blockchain4Her Awards. The initiative launched at the Crypto Expo in Romania, where Bitget distributed the pins to women joining the movement, reinforcing its dedication to empowering female voices in blockchain.

Blockchain4Her Mentorship Program: Empowering Female Entrepreneurs In Web3 Through Expert Guidance And Support

In addition to the Blockchain4Her pin, Bitget is expanding its commitment to inclusivity with the launch of the Blockchain4Her Mentorship Program. Building on the success of the B4H Ambassadors initiative, this new program is designed to connect aspiring female entrepreneurs in Web3 with experienced mentors who can provide guidance and support. The mentorship network includes B4H ambassadors as well as previous winners of the Blockchain4Her Awards, ensuring participants receive insights from accomplished professionals.

Over the past year, Blockchain4Her has distributed $50,000 in funding to support innovative projects led by women and has recognized nine outstanding individuals with the Blockchain4Her Awards for their impactful contributions to the industry. In addition to financial support, the initiative has hosted over 10 global meetups, creating opportunities for meaningful discussions and collaborations within the blockchain community. These gatherings have welcomed more than 1,000 women, providing a space for networking, knowledge-sharing, and innovation. The initiative has also gained a lot of global media attention, further amplifying its mission and expanding its influence.

Looking ahead, Bitget remains committed to strengthening its partnerships with prominent women in the industry and investing in networking events that elevate female voices in blockchain. By fostering an inclusive and supportive environment, the company aims to build a strong community of like-minded individuals dedicated to driving innovation.

Bitget is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, serving more than 100 million users across over 150 countries and regions. The platform is dedicated to helping users trade more effectively through its advanced copy trading features and a suite of trading solutions, while also providing real-time access to cryptocurrency prices.

