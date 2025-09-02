en en
News Report Technology
September 02, 2025

Bitget Wraps Up Crypto Experience Month 2025 With Over 2,000 Global Attendees And Real-World Web3 Adoption

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 02, 2025 at 8:00 am Updated: September 02, 2025 at 9:12 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 02, 2025 at 8:00 am

In Brief

Bitget concluded its third Crypto Experience Month, engaging over 2,000 participants across 11 global markets with real-world blockchain applications and expanding its Blockchain4Youth initiative.

Bitget Wraps Up Crypto Experience Month 2025 With Over 2,000 Global Attendees And Real-World Web3 Adoption

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget wrapped up its third edition of Crypto Experience Month, an initiative designed to showcase real-world blockchain applications through live events across 11 global markets. The program spanned locations from Dubai to Mendoza and attracted more than 2,000 participants, highlighting practical uses of digital assets through payments, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gaming, and other interactive formats. 

The campaign was anchored by the theme “Look What Crypto Can Do,” which was brought to life through activities such as educational sessions, NFT airdrops, GameFi demonstrations, and cryptocurrency payments using the Bitget Wallet Mastercard and PayFi solutions. 

Attendees engaged in experiences ranging from everyday purchases with USDT to minting collectible digital badges, offering a straightforward and interactive entry point into Web3. Events took place in regions including Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe, with notable activations in Vietnam, Colombia, India, Taiwan, and Russia. In Argentina, participants took part in crypto quizzes and earned NFT badges, while in Dubai students tested PayFi for retail.

Bitget Expands Crypto Experience Month Online With Global #LiveWithCrypto Campaign And Community Storytelling

Alongside the in-person activations, the campaign expanded into Bitget’s online platforms with a strong digital component. The exchange’s social channels highlighted milestones in real-world cryptocurrency adoption and introduced a global #LiveWithCrypto challenge. Community members were encouraged to share personal examples of how they incorporate cryptocurrency into daily life, covering areas such as payments, remittances, gaming, and NFTs. Selected entries were turned into posters and displayed across Bitget’s platforms, amplifying user contributions. Through hashtags like #Blockchain4Youth and #LiveWithCrypto, the initiative connected individual stories, event recaps, and community-generated content into a broader digital narrative showcasing the practical uses of cryptocurrency.

“These events demonstrate the practical applications of Web3,” said Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operations Officer of Bitget, in a written statement. “We saw students, first-time users, and even small business owners walk away feeling like crypto finally made sense to them. That’s the kind of adoption we’re focused on—not just users, but understanding,” he added.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has positioned Crypto Experience Month as the central initiative of its Blockchain4Youth program, a multi-year effort designed to expand blockchain education, career opportunities, and hands-on exposure for younger generations. The Blockchain4Youth roadmap targets reaching one million students and early professionals by 2026 through a mix of workshops, hackathons, and partnerships with industry stakeholders. Following the conclusion of the 2025 edition, Bitget has begun coordinating with regional teams to sustain engagement, aiming to convert attendees into active community participants and guide emerging talent toward leadership roles in the decentralized economy.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.