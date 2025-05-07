Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth Drives Web3 And AI Innovation At Google Developer Group’s ‘Build With AI’ Hackathon

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget recently participated in the Google Developer Group’s “Build with AI” Hackathon, held from May 2 to May 5, 2025, at Constructor University, engaging with more than 130 students.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget recently participated in the Google Developer Group’s “Build with AI” Hackathon, held from May 2nd to May 5th, 2025, at Constructor University. The company’s involvement extended beyond sponsorship through its Blockchain4Youth initiative, which engaged directly with more than 130 students.

The program focused on exploring the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence within a setting recognized for fostering innovation, technical skill development, and academic growth.

“Education remains a core tenet of our mission, and through initiatives like Blockchain4Youth, we aim to equip the young generation with the skills to not just navigate, but to actively shape this dynamic sector,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget, in a written statement. He added, “Collaborating with communities like the Google Developer Group offers a valuable opportunity to connect with bright minds and support their exploration of blockchain for impactful solutions. Blockchain4Youth will continue to expand its reach, fostering the growth of future Web3 leaders who can seize the immense opportunities this technology offers.”

The event, hosted by Google Developer Groups (GDG) on Campus, served as an interactive environment where Bitget engaged with aspiring technology professionals. During the program, Bitget introduced the Blockchain4Youth Builder initiative, reflecting its emphasis on supporting emerging talent in the Web3 sector. The company’s involvement underscored an interest in aligning blockchain education with evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence.

While participants focused on developing AI-based models and prototypes using Google’s development tools, Bitget offered an alternative lens on how blockchain infrastructure can complement AI advancements. This engagement helped bridge academic learning with applied technology use, offering participants a practical understanding of the intersection between blockchain and AI.

Bitget’s Builders Program Expands To Provide Emerging Web3 Talent With Real-World Experience

This participation in the GDG “Build with AI” Hackathon is a crucial part of Bitget’s broader Blockchain4Youth initiative, which serves as the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effort aimed at fostering the next generation of leaders in Web3. The program focuses on providing educational opportunities and hands-on experiences. Recent developments within Blockchain4Youth include the introduction of Bitget’s Graduate Program, which aims to attract top university graduates into the blockchain and Web3 sectors.

Furthermore, the Builders Program is being expanded to offer emerging Web3 talent access to valuable real-world experience through in-person events, educational initiatives, and community-building efforts. Bitget‘s participation in events like the “Build with AI” Hackathon underscores its commitment to driving innovation and preparing aspiring professionals with the skills and networks needed to shape the future of Web3 and related cutting-edge technologies.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson