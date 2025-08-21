Bitget Wallet Expands DeFi Functionality With Base And Aerodrome Integration

In Brief Bitget Wallet has integrated Base and Aerodrome, enabling users to trade, stake, and manage Base-native assets while accessing DeFi features and ecosystem tools directly within the wallet.

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, Bitget Wallet announced support for Base, an Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by Coinbase. The update includes full integration with Aerodrome, a prominent decentralized exchange on Base, allowing users to trade a wide range of assets through a single interface.

The integration positions Aerodrome as a core feature of Bitget Wallet, connecting users directly to Base’s decentralized finance ecosystem. Aerodrome employs a ve(3,3)-style model designed to support sustainable liquidity growth for Base-native assets. Soon, users will be able to access these features within the Bitget Wallet mobile app, enabling token swaps, reward earning, and participation in liquidity pools without leaving the wallet. By streamlining access to decentralized finance, this update aims to make Base’s on-chain financial tools more accessible and user-friendly.

“As the essential liquidity hub of Base, Aerodrome regularly delivers the best execution on key assets like cbBTC and cbETH,” said Alex Cutler, contributor at Aerodrome, in a written statement. “With this integration, Bitget Wallet gives its users easy in-app access to the top-performing liquidity infrastructure in the Base ecosystem,” he added.

“Building on Base goes beyond product integration. It reflects a shared belief in building an on-chain ecosystem that anyone can access,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “From payments to DeFi and discovery, we’re working together to make the on-chain experience simple, rewarding, and available to users everywhere,” he added.

Bitget Wallet Expands DeFi Capabilities With Base Integration, Supporting Native Assets And Streamlined User Access

Bitget Wallet is preparing a decentralized finance (DeFi) integration that will support Base-native assets such as cbETH and cbBTC. This update will allow users to trade, stake, and manage these assets directly within the wallet, providing access to DeFi yield opportunities without the need to bridge funds or navigate multiple platforms. Additionally, the wallet’s GetGas feature now supports Base, enabling users to pay transaction fees even without holding ETH, further simplifying DeFi access on Layer 2 networks.

In order to enhance user engagement and exploration, Bitget Wallet will introduce a dedicated Base ecosystem section within its Discover tab. This area will highlight leading Base DApps across DeFi, gaming, and infrastructure, offering step-by-step guides for new users. The section will also include token feeds, real-time pricing, and one-tap trading, making it easier for users to explore and interact with projects on the Base network.

