Bitget Wallet’s Stablecoin TVL Jumps 523% In Q3 As DeFi Participation Shifts Toward On-Chain Finance

In Brief Bitget Wallet’s TVL in stablecoin yield products has surpassed $80 million, rising 523% in Q3 2025 as global investors turn to self-custodial DeFi solutions for stable on-chain income.

Decentralized self-custodial wallet Bitget Wallet reported that the total value locked (TVL) in its stablecoin yield products has exceeded $80 million, reflecting increasing interest in transparent and stable income opportunities amid the broader growth of decentralized finance (DeFi). The achievement signals a continued transition from centralized platforms toward secure, verifiable on-chain financial solutions.

During the third quarter of 2025, Bitget Wallet’s stablecoin TVL grew by 523%, with significant inflows from Europe and Asia — regions where stablecoins are seeing greater use in savings and cross-border payment activities. According to data from CoinGecko, the overall DeFi TVL expanded by 40.2% quarter-on-quarter, while the global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 16.4% and stablecoin circulation rose by 18.3%, highlighting global demand for dollar-pegged assets and yield-generating products.

The wallet’s recent growth has been supported by the introduction of Stablecoin Earn Plus, a USDC-based yield product built on Aave through the Base network. It offers users a fixed annualized return of 10% with real-time accrual and flexible withdrawal options. The initiative aims to simplify self-custodial yield generation, enabling users to earn returns directly within their wallets while minimizing reliance on intermediaries.

Aave, the protocol powering Stablecoin Earn Plus, currently stands as the largest decentralized lending platform, maintaining more than $35 billion in TVL and representing over 60% of the total DeFi lending market, according to DefiLlama. Despite volatility in October, Aave’s lending markets continued to demonstrate stability and consistent on-chain yield performance.

‘Keep Your Assets In Your Own Hands’: Bitget Wallet Expands Earn Suite As Self-Custodial Yields Gain Momentum

“The momentum we’re seeing in self-custodial yields shows that users are no longer just chasing short-term opportunities within market cycles — they’re also holding mainstream tokens and building sustainable income onchain,” said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “Our philosophy is simple: keep your assets in your own hands, earn transparently, and let crypto work for you. This shift toward simplicity and self-custody will define the next chapter of digital finance,” he added.

Beyond major stablecoins such as USDC, USDT, and DAI, Bitget Wallet’s Earn suite offers a range of yield opportunities across assets including ETH, SOL, and BNB, supported by integrations with established DeFi protocols such as Aave, Lido, Kamino, Jupiter Lend, and Venus.

The platform is also preparing to introduce an automated vault system designed to optimize yield strategies and link onchain income generation with its broader payment ecosystem.

These efforts form part of Bitget Wallet’s broader objective to develop a comprehensive self-custodial environment where users can manage, earn, and utilize digital assets within a single integrated platform.

