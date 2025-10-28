Bitget Wallet Adds HyperEVM Support, Expanding Access To Hyperliquid’s $5B On-Chain Ecosystem

In Brief Bitget Wallet has fully integrated HyperEVM, enabling users to access Hyperliquid’s DeFi ecosystem, conduct cross-chain transactions, and utilize HYPE token functions directly within a self-custodial interface.

Self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet announced its full integration with HyperEVM, the Ethereum-compatible smart contract layer that powers the Hyperliquid Layer 1 blockchain. This update enables users to conduct cross-chain transactions, access decentralised finance (DeFi) applications, and utilize HYPE token functions directly within the wallet. The integration links Bitget Wallet’s user base to one of the fastest-growing and most liquid ecosystems in the blockchain industry.

Hyperliquid operates as a decentralized exchange (DEX) designed for high performance, offering deep liquidity and fully onchain order books. Its core engine, HyperCore, supports both spot and perpetual trading with speed and efficiency comparable to centralized platforms while maintaining decentralized governance. The HyperEVM Layer 1 network adds smart contract capabilities, allowing decentralized applications (dApps) and DeFi protocols to tap into Hyperliquid’s liquidity pool without fragmentation. This integrated framework supports trading, lending, staking, and programmable finance activities, all powered by HYPE — the network’s gas, staking, and governance token. Market data shows that Hyperliquid’s total value locked (TVL) has exceeded $5 billion, reflecting growing adoption and liquidity.

Bitget Wallet Integrates HyperEVM To Streamline Cross-Chain Trading And Expand DeFi Access

Through the new integration, Bitget Wallet users can easily connect to the HyperEVM network, transfer assets via deBridge, trade through native aggregators using LiquidLaunch, and explore dApps built on HyperEVM through a dedicated ecosystem section. The update streamlines cross-chain interaction, enhances accessibility, and introduces institutional-level trading functionality within a self-custodial framework. Further updates, including perpetual trading and expanded DeFi tools, are expected to follow soon.

Bitget Wallet, now supporting over 130 blockchains, continues to position itself as a comprehensive access point for both retail and institutional users to interact with evolving blockchain networks.

“Our goal is to simplify access to one of crypto’s fastest-growing ecosystems,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “By integrating HyperEVM end-to-end, we are enabling self-custody users to engage with a high-performance infrastructure covering trading, programmable finance, and cross-chain flows, while preserving the simplicity and security that define our vision. This is about opening the door to the next wave of onchain finance,” he added.

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet designed to provide a secure and user-friendly experience for a wide range of users. Serving over 80 million users, it offers a comprehensive array of crypto services, including token swaps, market analytics, staking, rewards, DApp access, and payment solutions. Supporting more than 130 blockchains and millions of tokens, the wallet facilitates seamless multi-chain trading across numerous decentralized exchanges and cross-chain bridges.

Recently, Bitget Wallet announced an expanded integration with the Plasma mainnet, allowing more efficient cross-chain token transfers. This update enables users to bridge assets from networks such as Solana and BNB Chain into Plasma while accessing its decentralized application ecosystem directly within the wallet interface.

