Bitget Wallet Integrates Cross-Chain Bridge With Plasma, Expanding Access To Low-Cost Stablecoin Transfers

In Brief Bitget Wallet has expanded its Plasma mainnet integration and cross-chain capabilities, enabling users to trade and access stablecoin-focused DApps securely across multiple blockchains while simplifying transaction fees.

Self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet announced that it has expanded its integration with the Plasma mainnet to enable smoother cross-chain token transfers. Users can now bridge assets from networks such as Solana and BNB Chain into Plasma while accessing its decentralized application ecosystem directly within the wallet.

This enhancement builds on Bitget Wallet’s previous support for Plasma, positioning it among the first wallets to provide full native integration with the network. The update allows users to conduct both same-chain and cross-chain swaps without leaving the wallet interface, simplifying access to stablecoin-focused financial activities. It also enables exploration of Plasma’s broader DApp ecosystem, including yield vaults and staking protocols based on stablecoins.

Plasma has quickly gained traction as a prominent blockchain for stablecoin use, holding over $7 billion in deposits across more than 25 stablecoin assets and ranking as the fourth-largest chain by USDT holdings. Designed for scalability and cost efficiency, Plasma supports zero-fee USDT transfers, EVM compatibility, and infrastructure suited for payments, treasuries, and on-chain liquidity.

Bitget Wallet’s cross-chain functionality now spans 24 blockchains, offering one of the most extensive infrastructures for multi-chain asset management currently available.

“Adding cross-chain support for Plasma brings users a seamless way to move and grow their stablecoins across ecosystems,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “With USDT supply surpassing $180 billion, stablecoins are becoming the backbone of on-chain finance. We’re making it easier for users to access these networks and tools — all in one wallet,” he added.

Bitget Wallet: Offering Secure, Multi-Chain Crypto Services To Over 80 Million Users

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet built to provide a secure and accessible experience for users. Serving more than 80 million users, the platform offers a comprehensive range of cryptocurrency services, including token swaps, market analytics, staking, rewards programs, decentralized application access, and payment solutions.

Supporting over 130 blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet facilitates multi-chain trading through numerous decentralized exchanges and cross-chain bridges. The platform is backed by a user protection fund exceeding $700 million, ensuring strong security for users’ assets.

Recently, Bitget Wallet implemented a gas abstraction system across Solana, TRON, and various EVM-compatible blockchains. This update allows users to cover transaction fees using stablecoins such as USDT and USDC or the platform’s native BGB token, eliminating the need to hold native network tokens like ETH, TRX, or SOL for gas payments.

