Bitget Wallet Launches Zero‑Fee Crypto Card Across More Than 50 Markets

In Brief Bitget Wallet has launched a zero‑fee crypto debit card across over 50 markets, enabling global stablecoin payments with Visa and Mastercard access.

Cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet announced the launch of its zero-fee cryptocurrency debit card across more than 50 markets, representing the broadest geographic coverage for any self-custodial crypto-linked card to date. The expansion includes Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, providing users with access to Visa and Mastercard acceptance worldwide.

Through this initiative, Bitget Wallet aims to create a unified global payment layer for stablecoin transactions, supporting cross-border purchases, travel payments, and small-scale spending without the hidden fees often associated with traditional financial services.

The Bitget Wallet Card operates on a fee-free model for up to $400 in monthly spending, covering foreign exchange markups, top-up fees, and conversion spreads that typically range from 1.5% to 7% on other cryptocurrency cards. The system automatically identifies and refunds these charges, aligning settlements with real-time Google FX rates.

This approach addresses a common challenge for cryptocurrency users, where stablecoin payments often encounter opaque markups from card issuers or financial intermediaries. By removing these costs, Bitget Wallet provides one of the most cost-efficient solutions globally while maintaining full user custody of funds.

“Our goal with this card is to make stablecoin payments truly frictionless,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “By removing fees and hidden markups globally, we’re bringing stablecoins closer to the experience people expect from everyday digital money — fast, predictable, and usable anywhere,” he added.

Global Zero‑Fee Card And Customizable Branded Cards To Power Stablecoin Payments

Bitget Wallet presents its zero-fee card as part of a comprehensive payment ecosystem that includes cryptocurrency cards, QR payments, bank transfers, in-app shopping, and wallet-native stablecoin transfers. The system is designed to provide users with flexible payment options tailored to regional infrastructure and use cases, while maintaining a consistent on-chain foundation.

Global stablecoin adoption continues to grow across both retail and commercial transactions. According to the IMF, monthly stablecoin settlement volume exceeded $1.2 trillion in Q3 2025, with more than 70% of transactions taking place in emerging markets where foreign exchange costs and banking friction are high. The Bitget Wallet Onchain Report also indicates that 40% of global wallet users now utilize cryptocurrency for payments, reflecting a trend toward stablecoins as a practical medium for everyday transactions. As stablecoins increasingly act as a global digital dollar, demand is rising for payment solutions that provide self-custody, cross-border functionality, and predictable, transparent costs.

The global launch also introduces Bitget Wallet’s customizable card program, enabling communities, creators, and brands to issue personalized card designs for their audiences. Users can create virtual cards within minutes, and ecosystem partners can co-launch themed cards that reflect their identity and membership. A co-branded card with LINE NEXT is also in development, demonstrating how branded payment tools are becoming an avenue for consumer adoption in Asia’s quickly expanding Web3 market.

