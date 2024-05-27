Bitget To List RUNES·X·BITCOIN, Introduce X Token On Its PoolX Platform, And Host 121M X Token Giveaway

In Brief Bitget plans to list RUNES·X·BITCOIN in the Innovation and RUNES Zones, with trading set to commence at 10:00 UTC on May 30th.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced its plans to list the RUNES·X·BITCOIN (X) in both the Innovation Zone and the RUNES Zone. The deposit channel is now open. Trading will commence at 10:00 UTC on May 30th, and withdrawals will be available starting at 11:00 UTC on May 31st.

The RUNES·X·BITCOIN’s X token is a memecoin built on the Bitcoin blockchain, utilizing the runes protocol. This token embraces the concept of limitless possibilities, symbolized by the “X,” which also references Elon Musk’s association with the symbol.

Bitget will also introduce the X token on its stake-to-mine platform, PoolX, allowing users to stake ORDI in exchange for earning X tokens. The mining period will run from 10:00 UTC on May 30th to 10:00 UTC on June 9th. The total ORDI pool comprises 1,223,500,000 X tokens, with a maximum staking limit of 2,500 ORDI.

Bitget will also host a giveaway of 121,000,000 X tokens, where 1,000 randomly selected qualified users will each receive 121,000 X tokens. This activity is currently ongoing and will conclude at 16:00 UTC on June 7th. To participate, users are encouraged to follow the cryptocurrency exchange on the social media platform X, follow RUNES·X·BITCOIN, repost or quote the giveaway post with the hashtag #XlistBitget and tag friends, engage in depositing and trading any amount of X tokens on Bitget, and fill out the giveaway form.

What Is RUNES·X·BITCOIN Memecoin?

RUNES·X·BITCOIN was launched on the Rune Genesis Block on April 20th, with the Rune ID 840000:142. The total token supply is 210 billion, all of which is allocated for airdrops.

The X token operates on a decentralized and community-driven model. As outlined in its tokenomics, 25% of the token supply is designated for distribution among X holders, while 15% is allocated to the non-fungible token (NFT) community, including xMonkers. Additionally, 50% of the token supply is divided equally among holders on centralized exchanges (CEX) and Runes trading platforms, A+B+C holders, OG pass holders, and ordinals community builders allocated as donations to X users, and the BRC-20 community. The remaining 10% will be equally divided between allocation to the Bitcoin Layer 2 platforms and initiatives for building the X ecosystem.

